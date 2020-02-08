Prince William Told Prince Harry He Was ‘Dead To Him’?

Truth rating: 3

By Hugh Scott |

Prince William did not tell Prince Harry he was “dead to him” as a new tabloid article claims. The story is false. Gossip Cop can explain.

There is no doubt that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as senior members of the royal family has put a strain on the brothers’ relationship. In an interview in October, months before the announcement, the Duke of Sussex told the makers of a documentary about his visit to Africa that he and his older brother were on “different paths.” That doesn’t mean the Globe’s claim that Prince William has cut Prince Harry out of his life is true.

The phony report quotes a so-called “palace insider” as saying, “William shouted ‘You’re dead to me! Kate [Middleton] and I will never see you again!” This questionable source goes on to say, “Since Meghan Markle came into Harry’s life, the princes started clashing and competing against each other and growing apart!” The dubious tipster alleges the relationship has grown even worse since Prince Harry and his wife announced they’re stepping back from the royal family. The supposed source adds, “Now with Queen Elizabeth essentially kicking Harry and Meghan out of the family and shipping them off to Canada, the resentment between the princes and their wives has totally shattered the once once-loving relationship.”

The story is questionable at best. For starters, the queen did not kick Prince Harry out of the family and “ship them off to Canada.” Prince Harry and Markle made the decision to step back and split time between the United Kingdom and Canada. The decision was agreed to by Queen Elizabeth and has her reluctant blessing. There is also evidence that while Prince Harry and Prince William may not be as close as they were when they were boys, they still love and support each other.

The princes came together in the days after the big announcement to strongly refute a claim by a London newspaper that a rift was caused by Prince Williams’ “bullying attitude.” As patrons of mental health charities, the two took strong offense to the allegations. In a statement, the brothers said: “For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.” It’s also worth noting that when Prince Harry made the statement about being on a different path than Prince William, the younger prince added, “I still love him dearly.”

It’s impossible to trust the Globe when it covers the royal family. In October, the unreliable outlet falsely reported that Markle was threatening to leave Prince Harry because he’s going bald. That ridiculous piece also quoted a so-called “insider” who said, “She’s threatening to kick him out of bed – and her life – if he doesn’t do something about his retreating mop top.” Gossip Cop debunked the story at the time. Markle wasn’t threatening to leave Prince Harry over his hairline and they’re obviously still very much together.

The Globe has also published bogus allegations about the Duke of Sussex’s parentage. In November, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely claiming Prince Charles was not Prince Harry’s real father. It’s a common conspiracy theory that Prince Harry’s biological father was the product of an affair by his late mother, Princess Diana, but that theory has been debunked many times.