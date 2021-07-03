Prince William Orders Meghan Markle To ‘Stop Wearing’ Princess Diana’s Jewelry?

Did Prince William demand Meghan Markle stop wearing Princess Diana‘s jewelry? That’s what one tabloid reported a month ago. Gossip Cop is taking a look at the rumor.

Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana’s Watch That Was Left To Prince William?

Back in May, Woman’s Day reported Prince William was furious Meghan Markle continues to wear Princess Diana’s jewelry against the royal family’s wishes. During her Vax Live video, Markle was seen wearing a gold Cartier tank watch believed to be the one Diana possessed and left to William. The tabloid explained William traded the watch for Diana’s sapphire engagement ring which was left to Prince Harry, which is how Markle came into possession of the timepiece.

The inside source explains, “Ever since Meghan came between the brothers and soured their relationship, it has bothered William that she has such an important piece of his mum in her jewellery box,” adding, “Diana loved that watch. William was only too glad to give it to Harry in the hope that it would one day be given to a woman who completed their generation of the family, not tore it apart.”

The source goes on, “It’s an ongoing insult, and it’s not helping negotiations between the two as they squabble over whether they should make a joint or separate speech at Kensington Palace in July in honour of their mum’s 60th birthday. At this point, let’s just assume it’s separate.” The tabloid wraps by mentioning Markle does have her own Cartier tank watch that she bought for herself many years ago.

Prince William Tells Meghan Markle ‘Stop Wearing Our Mum’s Jewellery’?

So, there’s a lot to unpack here. To start, the tabloid debunks this story itself by explaining that William traded the watch away. He didn’t “give” the piece to Harry as the tabloid goes on to say, but rather Harry gave up another very precious piece of jewelry in exchange for the watch. That fact should settle things, as Harry can do whatever he pleases with the watch — that is, if Markle really were wearing the watch, which she wasn’t.

Markle wore a watch very similar to Diana’s, but Marie Claire, a far more reputable source for fashion insight, has clarified that it was not the same piece. The same story went on to say Markle was likely paying tribute to Diana, but she was not wearing her jewelry. While we doubt William would take issue with Markle wearing the watch, we find it even less likely he’d be upset with her simply wearing one similar to the own Diana owned.

And finally, the tabloid speculates that Harry and William giving separate speeches at the tribute to Diana would be a bad sign for their friendship, but that doesn’t make sense. It’s far more likely the brothers wanted the opportunity to give their own tributes to their late mother since they both had their own relationships with her. In reality, the two brothers looked to be extremely happy with one another at the event, with no signs of hostility or bad blood.

The Tabloid On The Royals

This wouldn’t be the first time Woman’s Day got it wrong about the royals. Last year, the outlet alleged Prince William’s train tour was proof he’d be taking the throne after his grandmother. Then, the tabloid claimed William and Kate Middleton were hightailing it to Los Angeles to confront Harry and Markle. And more recently, the publication asserted that Markle was gearing up to play Captain Britain in a new Marvel movie. It’s obvious Woman’s Day is no authority on the royals.

