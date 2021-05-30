Prince William, Kate Middleton Taking The Crown To ‘Reform The Monarchy’?

With the passing of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth approaching her late 90s, tabloids have increased their coverage of the royal family, speculating who will take the Queen’s place next. Gossip Cop has investigated a lot of reports claiming Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning on being the next King and Queen of England. Let’s take a look back at a few of the stories and see if there is any truth in them.

Already Coronated?

In an April cover story, New Idea proclaimed Prince William and Kate Middleton had already been crowned king and queen. In an attempt to “save the monarchy,” Queen Elizabeth allegedly put plans in place to pass over her son Prince Charles and hand the throne to Prince William. “King Charles III is hardly equipped by either appearance or habits to bring a breath of fresh air and reform the monarchy,” a royal insider said.

However, this report is absolutely false. As Gossip Cop pointed out, the queen is not stepping down and will most likely pass away in the position. Also, parliamentary law has strict rules in place for how the line of succession is supposed to go, so Prince Charles will not be skipped over.

The Last King Of Great Britain?

The same publication claimed less than a week later that Kate Middleton was getting a mysterious new title as she and her husband become the “last rulers” of the royal family? Using a psychic as their source, the outlet predicted that “Kate will be given a unique title never given before to a non-royal family member.” Apparently, the title will be unique and never given or used by a non-royal-born family member. The good news stopped there as the clairvoyant noted that their son Prince George will never become king. Gossip Cop pointed out that there is no proof that a new title is coming for the future Queen-Consort. Also for a psychic to “know” all this information but not mention the actual name of the title is very suspicious.

Prince Charles Skipped?

A couple of weeks ago, Us Weekly insisted Prince William was jumping over his father in the line of succession. Once again a tabloid is alleging Prince Charles will be skipped over at the request of his mother. While the article boasted about all the good Prince William does for charity and how much he respects “royal tradition,” the article completely omits the laws of succession. Simply put, the queen doesn’t choose her successor.

New Titles For Prince William And Kate Middleton?

Once again New Idea ran a story reporting Queen Elizabeth was going to step down as monarch. The paper is using Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new Instagram handle, @DukeandDuchessofCambridge, as evidence the crown is moving directly to them. In reality, as Gossip Cop explained, the name change had to do with the launch of their YouTube channel, not any change of command.

