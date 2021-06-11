Prince William, Kate Middleton Snubbed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle In Post About New Baby?

Did Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton intentionally snub Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their post congratulating the royal renegades on the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana? The post in question didn’t use the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles, which marks a different tone than was previously used when the couple’s first child, Archie, was born. Gossip Cop’s not so certain that Middleton and Prince William’s intentions were negative, however.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Snubbed By Royal Family?

The Instagram account belonging to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge issued a message of congratulations to the newest member of the British royal family, but it left out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles, sparking speculation that it was done intentionally as a snub.

Tensions have been high in the royal family in the year since Prince Harry and Markle decided to step back from their royal duties. Tabloids have relentlessly accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of causing difficulties for the royal family, particularly for Queen Elizabeth and the current heir to the throne, Prince Charles, as well as future king Prince William.

With these stories circulating within the common unconscious, it’s unsurprising that so many would assume that there are hidden levels of pettiness to everything Prince William and his wife post about Prince Harry and his family. The post featured a photo of a heavily pregnant Meghan Markle cradling her son, Archie, on her shoulder as Prince Harry stands slightly behind her. It was the caption, however, that caught the attention of royal watchers.

Kate Middleton, Prince William Sending A Message With Posts About Lilibet Diana’s Birth?

“We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili,” the caption read. It was the last part that really stood out: “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.” Though Markle and Prince Harry relinquished their His/Her Royal Highness titles upon leaving the royal family, the two still retain quite a number of titles, which makes it odd that the Instagram account went out of its way to refer to them purely by their first names.

Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles Also Strike A Different Tone

Prince William and Kate Middleton weren’t the only members of the Royal Family to refer to the couple without using their titles. Prince William and Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, also used only Prince Harry and Markle’s first names in their post congratulating the couple’s new baby. “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan, and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana,” the caption of a photo of Prince Harry, Markle, and their son Archie sitting together on a sofa. “Wishing them all well at this time.”

What Could It Be Other Than A Snub Against The Sussexes?

Previous posts from the Cambridges included the couple’s titles, so what’s changed? Well, the Oprah Winfrey interview and Prince Harry’s subsequent comments on what it was like for him growing up in the royal family changed things, though perhaps not in the way one might assume. One royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield, suggested that the move wasn’t so much out of pettiness, but rather an attempt to seem warmer and less formal.

The royal family has been dealing with plenty of bad press in recent years that have nothing to do with either Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. Fans of the Netflix drama The Crown flooded Prince Charles and Parker Bowles’ Twitter page with negative comments following the wildly popular show’s fourth season, which depicted the love triangle between the two and the late Princess Diana. The avalanche of negativity forced the account to disable comments on their tweets as a result. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s younger son, has been publicly disgraced after allegations about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

Even Prince William and Kate Middleton had a run of bad press in recent years, with tabloids alleging that the third in line to the throne had carried on an affair with a family friend. Those allegations were strongly denied in a rare statement from lawyers for the royal family.

With all those negative stories circulating about, it’s not a stretch to say that the family is in desperate need of good press. Hence the new tone towards Prince Harry and Markle, which belies allegations that the Crown is stuffy, overly formal, and too stuck on outdated traditions and rules. Considering all the Markle-free scandals the royal family has recently faced, they could use some positive public relations wins for a change.

