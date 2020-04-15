Prince William, Kate Middleton Pregnant Again After Cheating Scandal?

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Did Prince William and Kate Middleton conceive a fourth child last summer after struggling through an “infidelity scandal?” That’s what a tabloid reported in November of last year. Gossip Cop took our time investigating this rumor and came to a different conclusion.

In Touch reported late last year that the Duchess of Cambridge was three months pregnant. A “palace insider” confirmed the news for the outlet. The article began by mentioning that it had been a tough year for the royal spouses. Their rocky relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is partially to blame, but Prince William’s alleged cheating scandal with “Kate’s now-former best friend, Rose Hanbury” also caused tension, the outlet proposed. That’s precisely the reason the couple was so “thrilled” by the news they were having a fourth child.

“They’ve always wanted a big family, but they weren’t sure it’d happen again. They’d been trying but Kate just wasn’t getting pregnant. So this was a total surprise,” snitched the supposed source. Though Middleton struggled with hyperemesis gravidarum, or morning sickness so severe it can require hospitalization, through her first three pregnancies, “this one has been a breeze,” claimed the so-called “insider,” who also noted that Middleton was three months along in her pregnancy. “Aside from a little tiredness, she’s feeling great. She’s really enjoying it this time around.”

Of course, no royal story isn’t complete without the tabloid totally throwing Meghan Markle under the bus. When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge told Prince Harry and Markle about the news, Prince Harry was “thrilled” by the notion of a new niece or nephew. Markle’s response, allegedly, was quite a bit colder. “She sort of snapped, ‘Good for her,’” the insider claimed.

The outlet takes this moment to mention that Markle and Prince Harry had previously announced that they planned to have no more than two kids per their belief in helping to save the environment, “which many took as a dig toward Kate and William,” needlessly added the outlet. “Meghan will never admit it, but she judges Kate. And Kate picks up on it. That’s one of the reasons their relationship is so strained,” tittered the tipster.

None of this is true, Gossip Cop found. If the publication’s source claim that Middleton was three months pregnant was true, the Duchess of Cambridge should be almost ready to give birth by now. Middleton didn’t look nearly eight months pregnant when she attended the Commonwealth Day Service in March, which belies the article’s claims. As for the supposed “cheating scandal,” that, too, was no more than “false speculation” according to attorneys for Prince William, which is a rare move.

Honest reporting hasn’t gotten any easier for In Touch since they printed this article. Just a few weeks ago, the outlet claimed Prince William and Middleton were named king and queen of Britain after Queen Elizabeth stepped down due to the coronavirus. Gossip Cop busted that story easily, since the line of succession is not determined by the queen, so she can’t sidestep around her heir, Prince Charles, and appoint her grandson as king. That story was laughably false.

Prince William and his wife were the subject of cheating rumors for most of 2019. Gossip Cop saw so many variations of this particular bit of gossip, including stories claiming the “scandal” was driving the royal couple towards divorce. There were so many, we compiled the most ridiculous rumors in an article of their own.