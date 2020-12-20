Prince William, Kate Middleton Planning To ‘Defy Lockdown’ And Spend Christmas With The Queen?

Second, who in the world would know all details AND be willing to talk to a tabloid like In Touch? There are amazing details, like what Princess Charlotte drew on her Christmas card to the queen and which photos are being included in the “leather-bound” album that took Middleton “days” to create. These are intensely personal details that Middleton might not share with even her closest friends, so how in the world did an American supermarket tabloid get this treasure trove of information? The easiest explanation? It didn’t, as the story is almost certainly a complete fabrication.