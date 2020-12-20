Prince William, Kate Middleton Planning To ‘Defy Lockdown’ And Spend Christmas With The Queen?

Are Prince William and Kate Middleton “scheming” to break lockdown rules and have their family spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth? That’s the claim a tabloid is making this week. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the latest issue of In Touch, Kate Middleton is making plans for her, her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to surprise the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, for Christmas. The news comes as a shock as it was announced that the queen would forgo her traditional Christmas celebration at her Sandringham estate and instead stay quarantined with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, where they have spent most of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the magazine’s source within the palace, Middleton is,
defying lockdown and surprising the queen with a secret Christmas celebration this year. Kate knows how special this time of year is for the queen, and that she was despondent over not being able to celebrate as usual.” So Kate’s made sure the family — well at least her, Prince William and the kids — get together. It will warm the queen’s heart and uplift everyone’s spirit at a time when it’s needed most.
The insider goes on to say Middleton won’t need the palace staff, which has been the chief concern for the queen and one of the main reasons she’s canceled the usual Christmas party. Instead, she and her kids are going to put the whole surprise party on. The source says,
Kate plans to handle everything herself, including making the traditional roast. No staff is no problem for Kate. She wants to do it all and can.
The publication's palace source also says the kids are very excited. “They can’t wait to sing Christmas songs wearing their Santa hats and play charades and festive games. And they really can’t wait tell the queen about their gifts. They have some adorable presents for her. Some are gag gifts, some are heartfelt and handmade.” Middleton is also helping the youngsters with their cards for Queen Elizabeth.
The article then dives into great detail about what the cards say and finally adds that Kate Middleton has “spent days putting together a stunning leather-bound photo album of her and Williams favorite moments with the queen and the children. It includes images the public has never seen.”
There's a lot to unpack here, so let’s start with the idea that Prince William and Kate Middleton are going to defy lockdown rules. Gossip Cop has a very hard time believing that after all this time and all this dedication to following the protocols set up by Her Majesty’s government, they would flaunt the rules like this. The queen and the rest of the royal family have steadfastly worked to set an example for their subjects in the United Kingdom and it’s unfathomable that they would choose this moment to throw all that goodwill and hard work away.
Second, who in the world would know all details AND be willing to talk to a tabloid like In Touch? There are amazing details, like what Princess Charlotte drew on her Christmas card to the queen and which photos are being included in the “leather-bound” album that took Middleton “days” to create. These are intensely personal details that Middleton might not share with even her closest friends, so how in the world did an American supermarket tabloid get this treasure trove of information? The easiest explanation? It didn’t, as the story is almost certainly a complete fabrication.
Gossip Cop debunks all kinds of bogus reports from this and other tabloids like this and this is another story we simply cannot believe can be true. There is simply no way for any outlet to have this kind of detail, nor would the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge risk the Queen of England’s life by skirting rules meant to protect the elderly. We simply have to call this story what it is — false.
Unsurprisingly, and worth noting, the tabloid makes no mention of Kate Middleton being pregnant with twins in this story. She’s not actually expecting, but two weeks ago, this very same outlet claimed on its cover that the duchess was expecting twins. Has the tabloid forgotten its bogus claim from earlier this month? Gossip Cop busted that story, of course.
We also busted In Touch in March for declaring that Queen Elizabeth was retiring and naming Prince William and Kate Middleton king and queen over the heir apparent, Prince Charles. And no, there was no mention of that bold, bogus claim in this latest article either, another tall tale Gossip Cop busted. It’s almost like the tabloid is simply making it all up as it goes along. Oh wait, that’s exactly what is going on here.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
