Prince William, Kate Middleton Moving Into Buckingham Palace Early To ‘Free Up’ Kensington Palace?

A lot of couples grew tired of their homes while stuck in lockdown and many renovations and moves have taken place since restrictions have been lifted. Last summer, one tabloid claimed Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children moved into Buckingham Palace. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the couple is living right now.

Moving On Up?

This time last year, Woman’s Day reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were allegedly secretly moving into the most famous British royal residence, Buckingham Palace, because it was sitting empty. At the time, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were staying in Clarence House while Prince William’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth was sheltering in place at Windsor Castle.

“Hundreds of thousands of pounds go into keeping it grand and they would hate to see that go to waste,” an inside royal source told the outlet about the palace. “Plus, that will free up their apartments at [Kensington Palace] for their children to move into one day when they become independent. It’s a no-brainer really.”

Gossip Cop’s Take: The Remix

Gossip Cop pointed out that a Times article reported back in 2017 that Prince Charles would most likely use Buckingham Palace as an office when he becomes king. He would hold public events and host dignitaries there but would not live there. Instead, he would want to open up more of the palace for tourists and make it “commercially viable.” Prince William agreed with his dad that Buckingham Palace is “too large and costly for modern family life.”

It was for that reason Gossip Cop found it unlikely that Prince William and his family would move to the historic location just to spend more on it than it would if it sat empty. The couple and their family split their time between their permanent residence Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk, England.

Royally Wrong

Woman’s Day is constantly wrong when it comes to Buckingham Palace and who will sit on the throne next. Last summer, the publication claimed that Prince Charles was planning on sharing the throne and kingly duties with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Six months later, the outlet tried to say Queen Elizabeth was jumping over her son in the line of succession and giving the crown to her first grandson. That same month, the tabloid tried to claim Prince Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles were “kicked out” of Buckingham Palace after facing backlash for the fourth season of The Crown. As Gossip Cop always points out, Prince Charles and Bowles do not live in Buckingham Palace and you cannot jump the line of succession. The tabloids are terrible when it comes to royal life.

