Prince William, Kate Middleton Land In LA To Confront Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: Report

Gossip Cop's Take

Honestly, these sort of stories just debunk themselves. The outlet pulls a major bait-and-switch with its cover claim that Middleton and Prince William had already landed in LA, only to later say they were merely planning to go to LA. Besides, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic still raging on in both the United States and Great Britain, it’s certainly unadvisable to travel between the countries at the moment, something Prince William and Kate Middleton are likely well aware of.