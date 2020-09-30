Prince William, Kate Middleton Land In LA To Confront Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: Report

Did Kate Middleton and Prince William fly to Los Angeles for a showdown with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to “save the monarchy’s reputation?” One tabloid reported that was the case. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and can deliver some clarity.
Woman’s Day recently reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton had been “pushed to the edge” and were headed to LA to “confront” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. On the cover, the outlet implied the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had already landed on American soil, but it quickly backed off that claim and instead insisted that the “incensed future king and his wife” were “finalizing plans” to fly to LA in order to have it out with the renegade royals. A supposed “insider” for the outlet explained,
William has always toed the palace line of never complain, never explain, but Harry and Meghan have pushed him to his last nerve.
At the heart of the alleged tension between the two pairs of royals is the biography about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Finding Freedom. Though the authors have denied allegations that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in the writing of the book, the outlet’s dubious sources contend Prince William and Middleton still believe the two were involved.
This book, which despite the author’s denials, has Meghan’s fingerprints all over it, has painted William to be a snob and his wife to be an unwelcoming ice queen - and nothing could be further from the truth.
There was only one thing left for the embattled Cambridges to do, the source insisted. “William and Kate have tried everything else - phone calls, texts, quiet conversations behind closed doors - to no avail. They are prepared to travel to Los Angeles and have it out with them - no staff, no courtiers, no Prince Charles, No Queen.” In conclusion, the insider proclaimed,
William has had enough of [Markle’s] grandstanding and feels having it out face-to-face with them is the only answer. He can’t believe it has come to the fact that he will have to turn up and buzz his brother through a security box in Beverly Hills just to save the monarchy’s reputation.
Honestly, these sort of stories just debunk themselves. The outlet pulls a major bait-and-switch with its cover claim that Middleton and Prince William had already landed in LA, only to later say they were merely planning to go to LA. Besides, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic still raging on in both the United States and Great Britain, it’s certainly unadvisable to travel between the countries at the moment, something Prince William and Kate Middleton are likely well aware of.
Then there’s the question of just what the two would be confronting Prince Harry and Markle about. The book has already been published and was highly publicized. Markle and Prince Harry, through their lawyers, also denied the allegations that they worked with the authors in any way, citing several examples of “inaccurate” details contained in the book as proof.
In truth, there was no showdown and there likely will never be a showdown between Prince William and his wife and Prince Harry and his. That sort of soap opera style confrontation only exists in the fevered minds of tabloid writers.
Woman’s Day, in particular, is known for their less than truthful stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This is the same outlet that recently announced that Meghan Markle was pregnant. Gossip Cop found that report to be highly erroneous. It also came up with a ridiculous list of shows that Markle and Prince Harry could possibly produce during their partnership with Netflix, which we found equally laughable. Obviously, this tabloid doesn’t have a clue what’s going on with the British Royal family.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.