Prince William, Kate Middleton Headed To Los Angeles To Confront Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

Are Prince William and Kate Middleton flying to Los Angeles for a confrontation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? One tabloid reports that the Cambridges and Sussexes may be putting the rivalry behind them. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Wills And Kate in Damage Control’

According to Woman’s Day, Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning a trip to California in the hopes of salvaging their relationship with Prince Harry and Markle, and to save the monarchy. A source says “Harry and Meghan made it clear that they love William and think Kate is ‘a good person’ to use Meghan’s words. So the idea is to orchestrate a meeting between the four of them in Los Angeles.” An insider says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are “open to the idea,” but Prince William “has made it clear this is not a groveling mission.”

Prince William and Middleton, according to an insider, “want to find out more about Meghan’s mental health struggles and how they could have done better.” They also want to clear out any bad feelings before the statue of Princess Diana gets unveiled. An insider says “the project has been a labor of love over the course of years for both brothers and William is determined to put this ugly feud behind them before then.”

Not A Bad Idea, Not A True Idea

While it’s not the worst idea to send Prince William and Middleton to the United States on a reconciliation mission, it’s also completely false. COVID-19 makes international travel a bad idea right now, and there’s no hard evidence that the royals plan to cross the pond any time soon.

This narrative of various royal family members flying California to confront the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is so common that Gossip Cop compiled an article with all the stories in one place. Senior royals visiting the United States is a bigger deal than the general public and will cause a great deal of legitimate media coverage. Since these stories are limited to untrustworthy tabloids, it’s best to disregard these reports.

More Silly Royal Stories

This is the same tabloid that claimed Prince Harry was flying to England to beg his brother for forgiveness. Woman’s Day simply swapped brothers for this most recent story. This just goes to show how this tabloid relies more on tropes than genuine reporting.

This same tabloid has already christened Kate Middleton queen and then said Prince William was next in line for the throne. Neither of those stories were true either. There is no continuity in the pages of Woman’s Day, and stories are forgotten just as quickly as they’re published. There’s no evidence that Prince William and Kate Middleton are flying to Los Angeles, and this tabloid’s rotten reputation makes this story impossible to trust.

