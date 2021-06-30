Prince William, Kate Middleton Headed For $250M Divorce Amid Fights And ‘Cheating Crisis’?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for over a decade. The couple’s poise and class mean the tabloids are constantly trying to find a scandal to pin on the pair. There have been a lot of rumors about the state of their marriage over the years. Here are a few Gossip Cop has reported on.

Kate Middleton Leaving Prince William For Affair?

Rose Hanbury is a family friend of the royal couple and a frequently rumored mistress of Prince William. However, in a November 2020 article, the Globe claimed the future Queen Consort was planning on leaving her husband after allegedly catching him back in touch with Hanbury — by sending her a Christmas card. This type of absurd rumor was nothing new for the couple, but the added detail of a $250 million divorce was. As Gossip Cop pointed out divorcing someone over a holiday card should not be believed and we were right as the couple are still very much together.

Prince William Drinking His Marriage Away?

The National Enquirer reported in January that Prince William’s drinking habits were out of control and affecting his marriage. His alleged boozing habits included a few beers after getting off of work topped with a few glasses of wine. The developing habit was apparently impacting his sleep, exercise regime, and his royal duties when he canceled an event to go get drunk with friends. Gossip Cop pointed out at the time of publication that nothing could be further from the truth. Middleton had praised her husband’s supportive nature in numerous COVID zoom meetings.

A month later, In Touch came up with a similar story, however, Prince William’s reasons for drinking this time were very different. Shouldering extra coronavirus duties from Queen Elizabeth, seeing his parent’s marriage playout on The Crown, and fighting his brother for the future title of king apparently sent him seeking the bottle for refuge. His wife’s weight apparently plummeted to 97 pounds to cope. In reality, who will get the throne is not up for debate. The Law of Succession set by Parliament has already mandated that the firstborn child (i.e. Prince William) will be the next in line to rule, as Gossip Cop has explained numerous times before

Parenting Disagreements?

After Kate Middleton described parenting in quarantine as “exhausting,” Life & Style released a story saying Prince William was not being helpful at home with homeschooling, haircuts, chores, and other parenting duties. Middleton apparently lashed out at her husband who seemed to be okay with their three children wreaking havoc across the house. In its debunking, Gossip Cop referenced the previously mentioned Zoom interviews where Middleton said Prince William was her greatest supporter. Despite all of these rumors, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seem to be perfectly happy together.

