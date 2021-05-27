Gossip Cop

Royals

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Forced To Run Away’ From London?

A
Ariel Gordon
6:00 am, May 27, 2021
Kate Middleton in a light blue outfit with Prince William in a dark blue suit
(Mr Pics/Shutterstock.com)

Were Prince William and Kate Middleton forced to flee to their country home because of ongoing harassment from stalkers? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Inciting Hate For The Monarchy?

Twelve months ago, Woman’s Day alleged that dangerous stalkers had forced Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton to flee their London home. The magazine speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from their royal duties has caused an uproar in London. The drama had reportedly led to a rise in palace stalkers trying to get a closer look at the royals.

According to the tabloid’s insider, “Kate has begun fearing for her safety in a way she never thought possible.” The source continued, “she’s seething that it’s because of the ridiculously selfish behavior of members of her family.” Of course, the insider’s dubious comments were in reference to Prince Harry and Markle’s strained relationship with the rest of the royal family. The source added, “Kate hates that because of the greedy actions of few, her family is forced to run away from their home.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

It’s true there’s been more royal buzz over the last year due to Prince Harry and Markle’s royal rift as well as Prince Andrew’s involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. That being said, there’s nothing to suggest William and Middleton were in any kind of danger. While in London, the family was living in Kensington Palace. The palace has been a royal residence for centuries and was the birthplace and childhood home of Queen Victoria. That means Prince William and his family were under top-tier security, and likely weren’t chased off by stalkers.

According to all credible reports, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated to the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. As many came to realize while trying to avoid COVID, a big city is not the safest place to be. It only makes sense that Pronce William and Middleton wanted to isolate while coronavirus cases peaked. In recent news, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been on a mini-tour of Scotland. It’s clear now that the couple isn’t running from the public eye as the tabloid would have you believe.

The Tabloid On The Royals

It’s worth noting that Woman’s Day often gets it wrong about the royals. Last year, the tabloid reported that Prince Harry and Prince William were “at war” over their mother’s statue, which was incredibly misleading. Not long ago, the magazine reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton were headed to Los Angeles to confront Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Of course, there was no truth to the story. Then the tabloid inexplicably claimed Prince Harry believes Prince Charles isn’t his father. Clearly, Woman’s Day is unreliable at best when it comes to the British Royal Family.

