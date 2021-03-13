Prince William, Kate Middleton Expecting Fourth Baby?

What’s going on with Prince William and Kate Middleton expanding their family? In 2020 a tabloid claimed the royal duo had another baby on the way. Gossip Cop checked back in on this rumor to determine what was really going on.

Prince William, Kate Middleton Overjoyed By Fourth Baby?

Last year, Life & Style reported that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were pregnant with their fourth child. The alleged new baby was a welcome surprise for the royal family, the tabloid insisted. This was especially good news in light of recent difficulties, including the sudden departure of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as the controversy surrounding the embattled Prince Andrew.

Good News After A Tough Year

The happy news was also just what Prince William and his wife needed after facing allegations and rumors of a cheating scandal the year before. Though a source for the tabloid insisted the alleged new baby wasn’t a “Band-Aid baby,” things had begun making a marked improvement after the couple supposedly learned about the pregnancy.

“William and Kate are genuinely doing well and are back on track after the cheating drama. William’s even turned into more of an attentive husband,” the tattler crowed, adding, “He ensures that Kate gets all the rest she needs and has been organizing more date nights.”

All the signs of a pregnancy were there, the tabloid argued. A source claimed that though Middleton was still “impossibly slim,” the Duchess of Cambridge had actually “gained a few pounds and has a small bump.” The source added, “ she’s avoiding alcohol and affectionately puts her hand on her stomach when she thinks no one is looking!”

The source guessed that Middleton was about three months pregnant, adding, “The rumor is that she surprised William with the happy news on Valentine’s Day.” It’s been a full year since the tabloid predicted a fourth baby from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, so where’s the baby?

The Truth Of The Matter

Tabloids know that people are always excited to hear about a new royal baby, so reports like these tend to pop up all the time. Obviously, Kate Middleton didn’t have a new baby within the last year, so it’s clear that this outlet was just trying to capitalize on a baseless rumor to entice readers to buy its magazine.

This outlet has been full of fake pregnancy announcements for Kate Middleton for years. Months before Middleton welcomed her third child, Prince Louis, the tabloid claimed she was pregnant with twin girls. That was obviously wrong. The outlet also did a poor job of predicting Middleton’s third pregnancy, reporting the news several months too early to be believed.

