Prince William And Kate Middleton Divorcing?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Last year, a tabloid alleged Prince William and Kate Middleton were divorcing. That did not happen. Gossip Cop debunked the phony story when it came out. Looking back it’s clear to see how bogus the article was.

In April 2019, the Globe alleged the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were splitting up over “scandalous rumors” Prince William was cheating with a friend, Rose Hanbury. “Prince William and his jealous wife, Kate, are consulting divorce lawyers after their marriage blew up over scandalous rumors he was having an affair,” the outlet contended. The absurd story went on to say Middleton was “humiliated by rumors William was cheating right under her nose and refuses to be played for a fool.”

A supposed source told the publication, “Kate’s heard talk her hubby has carried a torch for Rose for years and told friends she was ‘the one that got away.” The often discredited magazine then claimed the duke and duchess hired lawyers to “talk about money and custody.” The money part clearly struck a chord with this dubious source, since they were far more specific about it than the alleged custody talks. “A $250 million settlement isn’t out of the question. This is a full-blown divorce crisis for William and Kate that could rock the monarchy even more than when William’s father, Charles, divorced Diana,” the supposed tipster added.

The very dramatic tale was completely fabricated and untrue. It’s been exactly a year since the story came out and the royal couple is still very much together. While there was some speculation as to why Hansbury and Prince William were no longer friends, it was not due to infidelity. Furthermore, there was no evidence to support the bogus claim. More reliable and respectable outlets did not report on such a story taking place. The magazine created the ridiculous story with no proof to back up its claim.

The Globe was the same phony outlet that falsely alleged Queen Elizabeth ordered Prince Charles to divorce Camilla Parker Bowles. In March 2019, the unreliable magazine asserted Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, secretly filed divorce papers because the queen “ordered it” since she “wants all family scandals resolved before she dies.” Gossip Cop investigated the outrageous story and found there was absolutely no truth to it. We checked with our source close to the situation who laughed off the story. The outlet has no insight on the royal family and its outlandish stories only tarnish the tabloid’s credibility.