Are Prince William and Kate Middleton cutting the line to become the next heirs to the throne? It would leave the longest-serving heir-apparent Prince Charles out in the cold. Gossip Cop has looked into the rumor.
Us Weekly reports a monumental change to the line of succession. The Queen “deserves a break” after nearly seventy years on the throne, and a source says “William and Kate will supersede Charles to take the throne when the queen abdicates.”
Prince Charles is okay with being jumped over, according to the tabloid, because he and Prince William “share a vision” of what the monarchy should become. It’s unclear why Prince Charles wouldn’t take the throne if the vision is the same, but we digress.
The tabloid says that the queen has already begun to slow down and has “been relegating royal duties to Kate and William.” The duties listed include charity work, visiting hospitals, and “liaising directly with royal aides.” All of these things are duties long carried out by Prince Charles, and encompass what Prince William would normally be doing.
One reason Queen Elizabeth is choosing The Cambridge’s is because of how they allegedly dealt with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit. A source says the queen “doesn’t know how she’d have survived the Sussexes’ shenanigans without William and Kate.” There is no personal rivalry between the queen the Duchess of Sussex, as we’ve proven time and time again.
Gossip Cop has determined that this story is completely false. Major changes to the line of succession will never stem from tabloids. It will come in proper statements from The Crown itself. Furthermore, such a leapfrog would be unprecedented in the British monarchy.
The tabloid makes an abdication seem akin to a vacation, but that is hardly the case. The queen abdicating her throne would be unheard of, and the throne would, by right, pass to Prince Charles. If he chose to abdicate himself, then Prince William would become King, but there’s no way of simply ignoring Prince Charles.
Sister magazines of Us Weekly print stories about Prince William claiming the Throne quite often. The current plan is set in stone: Prince Charles will be the next King of England. There’s also no proof that the queen is planning to abdicate, or that she prefers her grandson to her son.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.