Prince William Got His First Vaccine Shot, But Fans Only Want To Talk About His Arms

Prince William got his first of two vaccine shots and used the event as an opportunity to encourage others to get their own dose of the vaccine to combat the spread of coronavirus. His efforts to promote the vaccine were noted, but royal watchers were more focused on the Duke of Cambridge’s beefy arms than the vaccine rollout.

Welcome To The Royal Gun Show, Starring Prince William

Beneath his sensible, blue sweater, Prince William hides surprisingly toned arms. He went to get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and rolled up his sleeve to get the shot. In the process of doing so, he suddenly began attracting attention for a different reason than he’d probably originally intended. Commenters couldn’t help but coo over Prince William’s well-toned arms.

The Duke of Cambridge exposed one beefy arm to the shoulder by holding his sleeve up with the other, which showed off that fully-sleeved arm’s muscles in a highly flattering manner. The Instagram comment section is filled with compliments for the prince, with one person writing, “No wonder The Duchess of Cambridge always looks so happy,” before cheekily adding, “First time seeing Royal Arms.”

Naturally, there were also numerous references to Prince William’s “guns.” One commenter wrote, “Wasn’t expecting a gun show this early but happy I got an invite.” The response to the hunky photo was echoed on Twitter. It’s clear that people weren’t expecting to see this side of Prince William, not that anyone was too upset about it, judging from the unabashedly admiring comments.

The original poster captioned the photo, “Proud of Prince William but can we… talk about his toned arm?” A person replied to the photo, “It’s the weight of the monarchy on his shoulders that keeps him toned!” Another wrote, “He kept that well hidden,” followed by a series of laughing emojis. This photo does go a long way in explaining how Prince William won the coveted position as the world’s sexiest bald man.

Proud of Prince William but can we… talk about his toned arm?🙈 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/OvDvgvyECA — Isa (@isaguor) May 20, 2021

He was up against some pretty stiff competition in the form of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as well as Jason Statham, but he still managed to walk away the winner. Prince William might be a father of three, but it’s obvious that he still possesses the charm and looks that attracted the attention of his beautiful wife, Kate Middleton.

Though there have been rumblings of marital problems between the two over the last few years from the tabloids, the royal couple’s marriage appears to be stronger than ever. If Prince William’s been working half as hard at his marriage as he’s been working his arms at the gym, then it’s no wonder the couple’s in such a sturdy place in their relationship.

