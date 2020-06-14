Prince William Going Blind?

That December, the publication came back to yet again insist that the queen was naming Prince William King, supposedly to “save the monarchy” following the scandal of Prince Andrew’s associations with Jeffrey Epstein. Supposedly, Her Majesty blamed Prince Charles for not doing enough to contain the scandal and as punishment had “fired” him as heir. While that continues to be a popular rumor, in reality the queen does not have the power to assign a new heir—the law governing succession is determined by Parliament, and so would the act of disowning the heir apparent.