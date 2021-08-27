Prince William Furious With Prince Harry For Letting Meghan Markle Take Princess Diana’s Watch?

Meghan Markle has been the subject of several brutal tabloid stories in the past, most of which spin her every move into a controversial topic. Last year, one outlet accused Markle and Prince Harry of taking one of Princess Diana’s watches, leading to an outraged Prince William. Now, Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to check its validity.

Meghan Markle Spotted Wearing Princess Diana’s Watch?

Last year, Woman’s Day reported an “eagle-eyed blogger” spotted Markle wearing a watch that looked suspiciously similar to one Princess Diana had. What’s more, the magazine labeled Markle as a jewel thief, and the watch sighting led to a “frantic search at Kensington Palace” for the original while Prince William fumed.

This past January, Woman’s Day also claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “broke and desperate.” An insider close to the couple tattled they were forced to rely on the “generosity of Prince Charles’ private purse” because they had expenses piling up.

This report came soon after the pair moved into a new home and while Markle’s court case against The Mail on Sunday was ongoing. Describing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as “broke” apparently explained why Markle would take expensive jewelry from the royal family.

What’s Going On With Princess Diana’s Watch?

The outlet tried to portray Markle as a jewel thief, and Gossip Cop wasn’t and isn’t having it. It’s true that Markle has a watch that looks very similar to the one Princess Diana owned. However, Meghan Markle bought said watch herself to celebrate Suits airing its third season. When the tabloid released the story, the picture of Markle that was used wasn’t nearly as recent as it implied. As it turns out, there’s a wholly different story about who owns Diana’s watch now.

Kate Middleton regularly wears Princess Diana’s old jewelry, including her sapphire engagement ring. In fact, Prince William got the ring by asking its previous owner, Prince Harry, to trade it for their mother’s watch. That means that there couldn’t have been a frantic search since the watch was already accounted for. Plus, it makes it obvious that the tabloids continue to present a double standard when it comes to comparing Markle and Middleton.

Other Rumors About Meghan Markle

Before the birth of Prince Harry and Markle’s second child, Woman’s Day reported the couple had “absolutely no intention” of letting the royal family meet their daughter. Gossip Cop didn’t give this story much credit because of the outlet’s unreliability, and the unnamed “insider” seems beyond untrustworthy. Given that the queen was one of the first to meet baby Lilibet Diana via video call, we were right to dismiss it. Tabloids will twist anything Markle does to paint her as the bad guy in every situation.