Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

side by side photos of Meghan Markle and Prince William Royals Prince William Furious With Prince Harry For Letting Meghan Markle Take Princess Diana’s Watch?

Meghan Markle has been the subject of several brutal tabloid stories in the past, most of which spin her every move into a controversial topic. Last year, one outlet accused Markle and Prince Harry of taking one of Princess Diana’s watches, leading to an outraged Prince William. Now, Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to […]

 by Mackenzie Jerks
Image of grapefruit and banana Lifestyle If You Think You’re Having Safe Sex, Read This–Safe Sex Myths Debunked

We break down some of the most common safe sex myths in this story (including that infamous “blue” issue).

 by Melanie A. Davis
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry walk together outside Royals Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Introduce Kate Middleton To Lilibet Via FaceTime?

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduce her new daughter, Lilibet, to Kate Middleton? One tabloid insists the Sussexes let Middleton meet her new niece over video call. Gossip Cop investigates. Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton ‘Putting Their Rift Behind Them’? A recent edition of New Idea reports that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton seem […]

 by Ariel Gordon
The Saweetie Meal at McDonald's Celebrities Every Celebrity Who Has Endorsed A McDonald’s Meal

Celebrities are no strangers to endorsement deals. From sneakers to shampoo, big-name stars have been earning big bucks to hawk brands for decades. Recently, there’s been an uptick of celebs lending their names to fast food chains, a trend that was big back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. McDonald’s celebrity meals are once again a […]

 by Jane Andrews
Royals

Prince William Furious With Prince Harry For Letting Meghan Markle Take Princess Diana’s Watch?

M
Mackenzie Jerks
8:00 am, August 27, 2021
side by side photos of Meghan Markle and Prince William
(Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle has been the subject of several brutal tabloid stories in the past, most of which spin her every move into a controversial topic. Last year, one outlet accused Markle and Prince Harry of taking one of Princess Diana’s watches, leading to an outraged Prince William. Now, Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to check its validity. 

Meghan Markle Spotted Wearing Princess Diana’s Watch? 

Last year, Woman’s Day reported an “eagle-eyed blogger” spotted Markle wearing a watch that looked suspiciously similar to one Princess Diana had. What’s more, the magazine labeled Markle as a jewel thief, and the watch sighting led to a “frantic search at Kensington Palace” for the original while Prince William fumed. 

This past January, Woman’s Day also claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “broke and desperate.” An insider close to the couple tattled they were forced to rely on the “generosity of Prince Charles’ private purse” because they had expenses piling up. 

This report came soon after the pair moved into a new home and while Markle’s court case against The Mail on Sunday was ongoing. Describing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as “broke” apparently explained why Markle would take expensive jewelry from the royal family. 

What’s Going On With Princess Diana’s Watch?

The outlet tried to portray Markle as a jewel thief, and Gossip Cop wasn’t and isn’t having it. It’s true that Markle has a watch that looks very similar to the one Princess Diana owned. However, Meghan Markle bought said watch herself to celebrate Suits airing its third season. When the tabloid released the story, the picture of Markle that was used wasn’t nearly as recent as it implied. As it turns out, there’s a wholly different story about who owns Diana’s watch now.

Kate Middleton regularly wears Princess Diana’s old jewelry, including her sapphire engagement ring. In fact, Prince William got the ring by asking its previous owner, Prince Harry, to trade it for their mother’s watch. That means that there couldn’t have been a frantic search since the watch was already accounted for. Plus, it makes it obvious that the tabloids continue to present a double standard when it comes to comparing Markle and Middleton. 

Other Rumors About Meghan Markle

Before the birth of Prince Harry and Markle’s second child, Woman’s Day reported the couple had “absolutely no intention” of letting the royal family meet their daughter. Gossip Cop didn’t give this story much credit because of the outlet’s unreliability, and the unnamed “insider” seems beyond untrustworthy. Given that the queen was one of the first to meet baby Lilibet Diana via video call, we were right to dismiss it. Tabloids will twist anything Markle does to paint her as the bad guy in every situation. 

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Charles Goes Into Hiding After Being Questioned About Princess Diana’s Death?
Meghan Markle Controlling Prince Harry’s Finances, Trying To Keep Him From Returning To The UK?
Meghan Markle Looking At $36 Million Payday To Return To Suits?
Prince Harry ‘Blindsided’ By Meghan Markle Getting Arrested?
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.