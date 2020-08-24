Prince William ‘Furious’ With Prince Charles For Buying Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Their House In California?

According to a new report, Prince William is mad about Prince Charles “bailing out” his brother, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. At the heart of his anger is the Sussexes new California home. Gossip Cop investigates what is going on here.
In an article published this week in the National Enquirer, the tabloid alleges the heirs to the British throne are at odds over the Duke and Duchess’ new digs in Santa Barbara. A “high-level palace insider" tells the paper, “Prince William is furious at Prince Charles for bailing Harry and Meghan out- again.” It was revealed last week that the Sussexes had purchased a “forever home” in the Montecito community of Santa Barbara County.
According to various reports, the lavish mansion cost $14.6 million and the Enquirer’s article states, “Prince Charles dipped into his personal fortune for the property.” The insider adds, “William feels the Sussexes are being rewarded for abandoning the royal family.” This, along with the new book, Finding Freedom about Markle and Prince Harry, has the Duke of Cambridge seeing red.
“He’s also seething over the bombshell new biography about the couple,” the source continues, “He’s convinced this is score-settling by Harry and Meghan and, despite their denials, believes they cooperated with the authors in some way.” The tipster goes on to claim, “When he learned Charles had financed the renegades new home, he exploded and confronted his dad.”
The publication lays out some of the expenses the duke and duchess have, like their lease on Frogmore Cottage in England, and the fact that they’ve been making monthly payments to pay back British taxpayers who paid for its renovation. The paper argues the couple does not have a big enough bank account to pay for the home on their own, but the Prince of Wales is all too happy to help out.
For starters, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have vehemently denied they participated in the writing of Finding Freedom. Secondly, multiple sources have also reported that they did, indeed, buy the home themselves. As we’ve discussed at Gossip Cop in the past, the Royal Family’s finances are very complicated, but it’s safe to say that between Prince Harry’s inheritance from his mother, Princess Diana, and his grandmother, the Queen Mother, the duke has plenty of his own money.
Finally, while it does seem there is some friction between the two royal brothers, it is nothing as dramatic as the tabloids constantly make it out to be. As we reported, Prince William recently wished Markle a happy birthday and while it’s obviously been a while since the brothers have seen each other in person, there is nothing to suggest to the two have had a falling out as serious as is portrayed in this phony report.
The National Enquirer has earned no goodwill with its reporting on the royal family. Not only has it wrongly claimed Queen Elizabeth was on her death bed dozens of times throughout the years, but it also relies on the reader’s ignorance to sell bogus stories about who will inherit the throne. The long and short of it is that the supermarket tabloid not only plays loose and fast with the facts, it purposely invents drama where none exists.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.