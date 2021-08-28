Prince William Fears For Kate Middleton’s Health After Shocking Weight Loss?

The recent drama in the royal family is nothing new, but is all this stress causing Kate Middleton to lose an unhealthy amount of weight? Gossip Cop has looked into several claims that Prince William is worried Middleton is too thin. Let’s look back at some past stories and see whether or not Prince William has a right to be concerned.

Prince Williams’ Drinking Habits Causing Kate Middleton To Lose Weight?

First, In Touch tried to claim that Kate Middleton “dropped to 97 pounds” amidst drama in the royal family. Specifically, the tabloid reported Prince William was “struggling to cope” with “a lot of anger and pain,” which led to him drinking more. Apparently, Prince William’s emotional distress was due to “his power struggle with his father” over “who will be the next king.”

According to the tabloid, all of this royal family drama caused Middleton to lose an excessive amount of weight. Gossip Cop debunked the narrative with some simple logic. The tabloid would have no way of knowing Middleton’s exact weight. It’s clear the magazine was obsessing over Middleton’s figure to body-shame her, not out of any concern for her health.

Kate Middleton Has An Eating Disorder?

This past May, Life & Style published an article saying Middleton was battling an eating disorder. An insider on the story stated, “Kate’s so busy and overwhelmed that she picks at her food and rarely finishes a meal.” Apparently, Middleton had dropped from 135 pounds down to 110 pounds because of stress and anxiety.

The tabloid (naturally) blamed Middleton’s stress on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for destroying “the royal family’s good name.” This story was simply a way for the outlet to capitalize on the death of Prince Philip and drag Markle through the mud. Reporting that Middleton was dealing with an eating disorder was insensitive and a downright lie, which Gossip Cop previously noted.

Morning Sickness Making Kate Middleton Lose Weight?

Last month, the Globe released that Kate Middleton and Prince William were expecting their fourth child. Apparently, Middleton was enduring severe morning sickness, which caused her to drop down to 97 pounds. The weight loss was supposedly severe enough that it caught the attention of the royal family. One source said her the change caused the royal family to “fear her plunging weight.”

There were several holes in this story. One is the fact that the tabloid claimed Middleton was “scary skinny.” However, the duchess was seen at Wimbledon around the story’s release, and she seemed to be quite fit and quite happy. This is just another example of the tabloids constantly objectifying Middleton by keeping tabs on her figure (which is none of their business!).