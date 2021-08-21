Prince William Defying Father By Exhuming Princess Diana’s Body For Second Time?

Are Prince Harry and Prince William planning to exhume their mother, Princess Diana‘s body for a second time? One year ago, a tabloid insisted the princes had new suspicions about their mother’s death. Gossip Cop is checking back in on the rumor.

Prince Charles Blocking New Investigation Into Princess Diana’s Death?

This time last year, the Globe reported Prince Harry and Prince William had secretly arranged for the body of their mother, Princess Diana, to be exhumed for the second time. According to the report, Harry and William had grown suspicious that their mother’s death “may have been a murder ordered by the same people who forced [Meghan Markle] to flee Britain.”

But the outlet insisted Charles was doing everything in his power to stop his sons from looking too closely at their mother’s death. According to the insider, Charles threatened “to withhold a $360,000 yearly allowance” from his sons unless they drop the new investigation. The magazine speculates about popular conspiracy theories, giving special emphasis to one claiming the “old palace guard wanted Diana terminated because she was more popular than any of the other royals.”

Prince William, Prince Harry Order Private Exhumation?

So, is it true William and Harry requested that their mother’s body be exhumed for further examination? Of course not. This is one of the more outrageous tabloid stories we’ve covered, and time has only proven just how ludicrous the premise was. First of all, Diana’s body has never been exhumed. The outlet references a story it ran five years prior claiming her body would be exhumed, but that report was completely false as well.

According to all available information, Diana’s resting place has never been disturbed. Furthermore, it’s impossible to perform a private exhumation. To get a body exhumed, you must apply for a license and prove just causes. This process is usually undergone by law enforcement with the family’s permission. William and Harry likely wouldn’t be able to get their mother’s body exhumed even if they wanted to — and they certainly wouldn’t be able to do it without widespread press coverage.

But of course, lying underneath this story is the continued villainization of Meghan Markle. Markle has never claimed she was forced out of the UK under threat of violence. She and Harry chose to leave their royal duties for their own personal reasons, none of which involved a grand conspiracy involving the death of Princess Diana. It’s amazing that even in a crackpot story about Diana’s death, somehow Markle is still being blamed.

The Tabloid On Meghan Markle

It’s no surprise the Globe would paint Markle in such an unflattering light. The same tabloid claimed earlier this year that she was “ditching” Prince Harry. Then the outlet alleged she was “banned” from the UK. The magazine reported Harry was “trapped” and “brainwashed” by Markle. The publication even claimed Markle was dropping $400k on a luxury nursery for her new baby. Obviously, the outlet is not a reliable source when it comes to Meghan Markle — or any royal for that matter.