Prince William Confirms Kate Middleton Pregnant With Fourth Baby?

This tabloid is really stretching the definition of the word “news” here. Just so we’re all clear, Prince William hasn’t “confirmed” anything, despite what that bait-and-switch cover would suggest. His official Instagram account shared some photos of him spending time with his children, and now an unnamed source is making the unsubstantiated claim that he’s considering having another kid. Never mind that Kate Middleton has publicly stated multiple times in the past several months that he doesn’t want any more kids — no, a random anonymous “insider” totally knows better than the prince’s own wife. Bottom line: While it’s possible that Prince William may one day come around to the idea of a fourth kid, this tabloid has no idea what it’s talking about.