Top Prince William Story Of 2020: Confirms 4th Child

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been plagued with many rumors about their marriage, royal status, and kids. The top rumor Gossip Cop investigated about the pair was a report from a tabloid claiming the prince confirmed his wife’s fourth pregnancy. We’re taking a look back at the story.
Earlier this year, New Idea declared that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expecting baby number four. According to the magazine, the Royal couple, who are already parents to George, Charlotte, and Louis, claimed “palace insiders” snitched Prince William thought about expanding his family amid the quarantine. That didn’t sound like an announcement or a confirmation, yet, Gossip Cop further investigated the report.
From there, a source told the publication Prince William “loved getting to spend more time with the kids, and it got him thinking that maybe he does want another,” and used pictures of the duke and duchess playing with their children. “Of course,” the unnamed informant added, “that was music to Kate’s ears. She’s always been keen. In a perfect world, she’d have two of each.”
Gossip Cop is privy to this tactic the tabloids have used time and time again. In short, Kate Middleton was not pregnant and Prince William never announced it. If the Royal couple were expecting another child, more reliable outlets, such as the official Instagram account for Kingston Palace, would’ve shared the news. Plus, both the duke and duchess have stated they weren’t having any more children. Additionally, this wasn’t the first baby rumor we corrected about the couple. It seems like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are content with their family as it is.
Also, New Idea isn’t the best source to go to when it comes to Prince William and Kate Middleton. In November, the same tabloid maintained Prince William reunited with his brother Prince Harry in an attempt to make peace with him. The report was completely untrue. Ever since Prince Harry stepped down from his Royal duties, the magazines have implied the brothers were at odds, which we’ve corrected.
In May, the outlet asserted Kate Middleton was fighting her mother-in-law, Camilla Parker-Bowles, for the throne. This was another false report that was recycled by the tabloids. As Gossip Cop clarified in the past, nobody is fighting for the throne or trying to overthrow Queen Elizabeth II. And neither Middleton nor Parker-Bowles has any reason to fight because neither of them will become regent.
When it comes to royals, it’s best to go to more respectable outlets.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
