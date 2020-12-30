Top Prince William Story Of 2020: Confirms 4th Child

Gossip Cop is privy to this tactic the tabloids have used time and time again. In short, Kate Middleton was not pregnant and Prince William never announced it. If the Royal couple were expecting another child, more reliable outlets, such as the official Instagram account for Kingston Palace, would’ve shared the news. Plus, both the duke and duchess have stated they weren’t having any more children. Additionally, this wasn’t the first baby rumor we corrected about the couple. It seems like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are content with their family as it is.