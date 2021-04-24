Prince William And Prince Harry ‘Torn Apart’ By Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle couldn’t make it to Prince Philip’s funeral last week, but did she still manage to come between a possible reconciliation between her husband, Prince Harry and Prince William? A report says the Duchess of Sussex demanded Prince Harry return to California just as he was beginning to heal his rift with his brother. Gossip Cop has looked into the claim, here’s what we’ve found.

‘Reunited In Grief, Torn Apart By Meghan’

Prince Harry returned to England this week for the first time since he and Meghan Markle officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip. According to a source in In Touch, “Just as William and Harry finally had a chance to start healing their rift, Meghan interfered,” adding, “Meghan called and summoned Harry back to California. It ruined everything.”

This same source also disputes the official reason Markle wasn’t at the event. Apparently, it wasn’t because the duchess’ doctor advised her not to fly from LA to London during a pandemic while pregnant, but because she was banned from the funeral after her comments in her interview alongside Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey last month. The tabloid’s source says that watching her husband walk alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton set her off.

“Watching William, Kate and Harry talking again, seeing how friendly they looked – it pushed her over the edge. Meghan panicked because she felt so powerless being 5,000 miles away. What if Kate were convincing Harry he’s made a mistake leaving the royal family and sucking him back in? What if Kate started defending herself against Meghan’s accusation that Kate made her cry?”

Desperate Dialing From The Duchess

This set Markle into action, according to the source, “She waited a little, then started calling Harry. He didn’t answer at first, so she kept calling ­­– about 20 times! Finally he picked up, and she demanded that he return home. He agreed. Although he really wanted to stay a few more days to celebrate the queen’s birthday.” The source concludes by saying, “when Meghan says jump, Harry says how high.”

The article goes on, taking more shots at Meghan Markle and making Prince Harry looking like an innocent bystander, brow-beaten by his wife, despite his supposed regrets for leaving his position in the family and the interview.

Just More Trashing

The various tabloids love trashing Meghan Markle. It’s become a sport to them and the most common trope is that she is someone manipulating Prince Harry like some Svengali attempting to bring down the institution. While it’s true that there are some serious disagreements between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of The Firm, what this really is, is just another takedown of Markle.

In Touch, like the rest of its ilk in the United States, have an absolutely horrid track record in its “reporting” on this story, and everything else about the British Royal Family. Gossip Cop debunks stories like this all the time, and while it’s impossible to know exactly what Prince Harry and Prince William talked about before and after the funeral, we can say for sure that it’s impossible to believe Markle acted like some jilted teenager desperately trying to disrupt her husband’s trip for a funeral of all things.

Nothing We Haven’t Seen Before

Just last week, Gossip Cop debunked the notion that Meghan Markle was banned from the funeral for Prince Philip from In Touch. Like this article, it was no more than a hit piece to make Markle look bad, while painting Kate Middleton as a savior. It’s a contrasting narrative this tabloid often runs with, citing sketchy, likely made-up “insiders” and sources. Its stories about the dueling duchesses more resemble fiction than fact-based reporting.

This very same tabloid claimed in 2019 that Meghan Markle had walked out on Prince Harry and taking their newborn, Archie, with her. Obviously, that never happened, the royal couple is still married and indeed, adding to their family. It’s because of stories like this, it’s impossible for Gossip Cop, or anyone else for that matter, to trust a word they print about the royal family.

