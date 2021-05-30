Gossip Cop

News

Prince William And Kate Middleton’s ‘Intimate’ Leak, Prince Charles Goes ‘Ballistic,’ And This Week’s Royal Stories

the royal family standing in a balcony
(Lorna Roberts / Shutterstock.com)

The royal family can’t seem to stay out of the negative headlines this year. Between scandals and scathing interviews, there’s been a lot of talk about just how united The Firm really is. Here’s what’s happened in the world of royal gossip this past week.

Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth in a carriage
(Chris Allan/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Prince Andrew Nearly Broke And Homeless

It’s become clear in the years since news first broke of Prince Andrew’s connection with Jeffrey Epstein, the Duke of York isn’t exactly welcome in most social circles. The royal family reportedly made a move to protect their damaged reputation by completely cutting Andrew out — even if that means he’s without a home. Here’s what’s going on with the disgraced royal.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in navy smiling
(360b/Shutterstock.com)

Report: ‘Intimate’ Photos Of Prince William, Kate Middleton That Buckingham Palace Tried To ‘Bury’ Resurface

New Idea reports that there’s panic in Buckingham Palace after private and “intimate” photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reappeared despite a royal campaign to keep the pictures from prying eyes. The cover of the magazine asserted that it was The Firm’s “biggest cover-up ever.” Here’s what’s going on with the controversy.

Prince Charles in a blue suit
(Frederic Legrand – COMEO / Shutterstock.com)

Prince Charles Went ‘Ballistic’ After Queen Elizabeth Named Prince William The Next King?

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly exhausted after the barrage of royal scandals involving her son Prince Andrew and her grandson Prince Harry, and she’s preparing to hand the crown to someone quite a bit younger. “After all the damage done by Harry and Meghan, the queen feels confident William and Kate have what it takes to save the monarchy,” a palace source explains. This is what we found when we looked into the story.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a crowd outside
(Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock.com)

Residents Say Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are ‘Worst Neighbors Ever’?

While they famously didn’t have the happiest of times in the United Kingdom, Star reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t gotten a warm welcome in the States after infuriating their neighbors. “People pay millions to live there because it’s beautiful, private, and peaceful,” an inside source said. “But with Harry and Meghan around, it’s become total chaos.” Here’s what we know about the Sussexes’ reportedly hostile neighborhood.

Kate Middleton smiling in a floral dress
(Bart Lenoir/Shutterstock.com)

Kate Middleton Hiding Baby Bump, Pregnant With Baby #4?

Fortunately, it isn’t all negative news for the royal family, one source says. “Despite all the dramas with Harry and Meghan and losing Prince Philip, Catherine and William are very happy and secure in their marriage,” they share. “Both have always wanted a big family, and after all the troubles of the past couple of years, a new baby could be just the tonic for the royal family.” Here’s what’s going on with the couple’s family plans.

