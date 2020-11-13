Prince William And Kate Middleton Still Hoping For 'Quarantine Baby'?

Six months ago, a tabloid alleged Prince William and Kate Middleton were expecting another child. At first, the magazine asserted the Duchess of Cambridge was at least a few months along, but when we investigated the story, Gossip Cop found a few discrepancies. Since some time has passed, we're taking a look back at the story and wondering where this new royal baby is.
In May, New Idea asserted Kate Middleton was pregnant with baby number four and she and Prince William were “ecstatic.” Upon further reading, the magazine claimed the duke and duchess were having another girl, stating it was “a sister” for Charlotte. Yet, nothing is quite as it seems when it comes to these tabloids.
The publication’s article purported a completely different story from the headline with a “royal commentator” claiming, "I've thought for some time Kate wants a fourth child and I think this lockdown has increased the chances of that happening." The outlet’s source pretty much was instigating the Royal couple could have a quarantine baby, but that’s not what the magazine’s headline stated. Still, the insider disclosed, "I've always thought the lockdown will result in a baby boom so it wouldn't surprise me if the Cambridges join the club."
From there, the story went on to suggest the duchess could be pregnant because she “looked maternal” when she was “talking over a video link to a woman who had just given birth."
Gossip Cop busted the report when it came out due to its lack of evidence and the tabloid’s past unreliability. Unsurprisingly, six months have passed, and there hasn’t been any announcement that Kate Middleton is pregnant or given birth to a baby. In 2019, Prince William spoke about being a parent, and the heir-apparent didn’t seem too eager to expand his brood.
Once the lack of sleep starts setting in, the stress levels go up. From a young age you’re taught to have a vision, have a plan, have a career, and all of a sudden babies come along and you have to start thinking about a lot more. ... It’s such a change, your whole life goes one way and suddenly you’re told to stop in your tracks.
Earlier this year, People reported that Kate Middleton stated the duke didn’t want any more children. Gossip Cop can’t predict the future, but from our understanding, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are happy with their three kids.
As for New Idea, the outlet has been completely incompetent in the past when it comes to the royal family. In March, we busted the magazine for claiming Prince William and Kate Middleton took the throne amid the coronavirus epidemic. In September, Gossip Cop debunked the publication for asserting Prince William with feuding with Prince Harry over a Netflix deal. As you can see, the tabloids are untrustworthy and have no insight into the British Royal Family.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.