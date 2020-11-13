Prince William And Kate Middleton Still Hoping For 'Quarantine Baby'?

The Tabloids Keep Getting It Wrong About The Royals

As for New Idea, the outlet has been completely incompetent in the past when it comes to the royal family. In March, we busted the magazine for claiming Prince William and Kate Middleton took the throne amid the coronavirus epidemic. In September, Gossip Cop debunked the publication for asserting Prince William with feuding with Prince Harry over a Netflix deal. As you can see, the tabloids are untrustworthy and have no insight into the British Royal Family.