Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Planning A 'Tell-All' Interview To Set The Record Straight About Everything

There are mountains of drama in the royal family that Prince William and Kate Middleton now feel they must personally address. One tabloid claims a TV tell-all interview is on the way to air all the dirty laundry, but in a classy way of course. Gossip Cop is highly skeptical, so let’s get into it.
According to OK!, The Cambridges will do a joint tell-all interview “to take ownership of certain things… like the difficulties they’ve had with Meghan and Harry.” Unspecified sources say the couple will “break from protocol” with the queen’s blessing. The Sussexes unauthorized biography Finding Freedom stung the couple “to have their dirty laundry aired like that,” so this would be the Cambridge’s way of getting revenge.
As is the case with tell-all stories, most of this article contains promises on what Middleton and Prince William could discuss. They could discuss “their alleged friction with princesses Beatrice and Eugenie,” or even “update fans on” their three children and any future additions to the family. This interview is “part of their new blueprint for the monarchy’ which “is to abandon the ‘never complain’ mentality - but in a classy way.”
We’d like to point out here that doing a tell-all interview, even one that “won’t be scandalous,” is an extreme breach of royal tradition. This article calls Finding Freedom, in essence, a tell-all that the Sussexes didn’t even contribute to, as “cringeworthy.” So not participating in a biography is trashy, but sitting down on TV to discuss drama is “classy?” The double standard between the Sussexes and Cambridges is on full display here.
Gossip Cop highly doubts that this story is true. The royal family rarely comments on rumors like this, which is evidence itself that a full-blown tell-all interview isn’t in the cards for the private Cambridges. There isn’t a hint of where or when or with whom this interview would be done. Would it be on the BBC or Channel 4 for instance, and would it air live, and if so when? Major TV interviews are huge affairs that get carefully set-up in advance and don’t just appear out of thin air as this article has.
OK! has made a habit of promoting tell-all interviews or books which never seem to materialize. Most recently, it claimed Kenny Chesney would open up. Before him it was Dolly Parton, oh and Kelly Ripa allegedly has a tell-all memoir on the way too. Then there’s Jennifer Aniston, who is apparently doing both an interview alone and alongside Brad Pitt.
If this was the first time this tabloid discussed a tell-all interview, we may be more inclined to believe it, but OK!’s reputation precedes them. It would be radically out of character for the Cambridges to do a tell-all interview, and even more out of character for the tabloid to correctly report a tell-all story.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.