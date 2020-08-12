Prince William And Kate Middleton On A 'Babymoon'?

Furthermore, the article says “the Cambridges are now back at their full-time residence” where Prince William is now allegedly trying to “shield his doting wife” away from Meghan Markle-related drama “when they’re trying for another child.” So the tabloid is saying the couple took a trip to Scilly to get pregnant, they didn’t, and are now back on the mainland still trying to conceive? At that point, it could hardly be called a “babymoon” and sounds exactly like a regular old vacation.