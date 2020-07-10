Prince William And Kate Middleton Moving Into Buckingham Palace?

Because no tabloid would ever pass up the chance to take a shot at Meghan Markle, the tipster adds that the Duchess of Sussex is “laughing about it to friends,” apparently saying “Buckingham is awful – drafty and gloomy.” Of course, the source adds, “she could just be jealous. She hates that Kate will one day be in charge as queen and knows full well she won’t be welcome at either Buckingham or Kensington the way she’s carrying on. Kate won’t stand for such nonsense.”