Prince William And Kate Middleton Launch New YouTube Channel, What Can We Expect?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have long seen one of their most important initiatives is to modernize the British Royal Family and what better way to do that than to jump headfirst into a new YouTube channel. The Firm has long been thought of as stuffy and old-fashioned, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seem to be determined to change that perception.

Publicly, Prince William and Middleton present themselves as a modern family, raising their kids in a (comparatively) modest house rather than a palace and often posting videos and photos on their Instagram page of the couple and their children living a seemingly normal life. Of course, they don’t, as they are still are at the very top of a royal family and Prince William will one day be king. There is definitely a lot of public relations behind the move, presenting the duke and duchess as “regular folks.” Launching a YouTube channel fits right into that narrative.

Modernizing Like His Brother

Prince William’s brother, Prince Harry, signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Spotify to do a podcast alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, so this isn’t the family’s first foray into modern media, but it is a big step for a current member of the family, especially one as important as Prince William. We still aren’t sure what kind of content Prince Harry and Markle plan to produce, as the podcast has only launched a short preview that revealed little, but what can we expect from the future king?

It Certainly Won’t Be Reality TV

While the short 25-second video announcing the launch features a couple of snippets of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in outtakes of interviews, giving off a “fly-on-the-wall” vibe, it’s pretty safe to say that’s not the content we’ll be getting from them. In all likelihood, it’ll be the same kind of videos the royal couple has been posting on Instagram for years, mostly state functions and standard royal duties. While we would love to see more of a peek behind the throne, as modern as the couple as they are, they aren’t going to become the Kardashians any time soon.

More News From Gossip Cop

Friends Worried For Tara Reid’s Health, Say She’s Cut Off All Contact Amid Career Slump?

Ellen DeGeneres Confronts Luke Bryan Over Rumor He Fathered Maren Morris’ Baby

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

Ruben Studdard: What The ‘American Idol’ Winner Is Doing In 2021

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Producers Worried Pat Sajak Is ‘Out Of Control,’ ‘Losing His Marbles’?