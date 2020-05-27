Prince William And Kate Middleton Forced To Flee To Country Home Because Of Stalkers?

This isn’t the first time Woman’s Day had pushed a phony rumor about Prince William and Kate Middleton. The tabloid often enjoys pitting them against other royals, especially Prince Harry and Markle. Last November, the tabloid claimed that the Duke of Cambridge was “furious” at his brother and Markle for skipping Christmas with the royal family. Gossip Cop dismissed the claim as bogus: the Sussexes had spent Christmas with the royals for the past two years, and were simply taking this year to be with Markle’s family. Prince William and Middleton do the same thing, splitting their holidays between their two families.