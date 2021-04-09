Prince Philip Dead At 99 After Health Problems Earlier This Year

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, and the husband of Queen Elizabeth since 1947 has died today at age 99.

Prince Philip was born in Greece on June 10th, 1921 into the House of Glücksburg, the ruling house of Denmark. He was also a prince of Greece due to his linage. After marrying then-Princess Elizabeth after World War II, he renounced all his titles outside of Great Britain and for decades served the crown and his wife and fathered four children, Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward.

Health Issues In 2021

Earlier this year, Prince Philip spent a month in the hospital due to a heart condition and other health problems. This morning, Buckingham Palace announced on Twitter that the duke peacefully passed away this morning at Windsor Castle, where he has been quarantining with Queen Elizabeth.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Gossip Cop will continue to update this story as plans are announced for a funeral, which will likely happen at St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle, but due to the lockdown, it’s unclear how large the funeral will be.