Dale Moss in a gray jacket and gray t-shirt Entertainment Could Dale Moss Be The Next ‘Bachelor’?

Is Dale Moss going to be the next star of The Bachelor? That’s what one article was claiming earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates. Moss Ready To Find Love Again? Since The Bachelorette wrapped with Dale Moss and Clare Crawley engaged, the couple eventually decided to call it off. By all reports, the split was […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Prince Philip waving News Prince Philip Dead At 99 After Health Problems Earlier This Year

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, and the husband of Queen Elizabeth since 1947 has died today at age 99. Prince Philip was born in Greece on June 10th, 1921 into the House of Glücksburg, the ruling house of Denmark. He was also a prince of Greece due to his linage. After marrying then-Princess Elizabeth […]

 by Hugh Scott
Angelina Jolie in a black dress Baby Buzz Report: Angelina Jolie Ready To Adopt Another Child

One tabloid alleges that Angelina Jolie is refusing to be an empty nester and adopting another child. Is the American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian really seeking to add a seventh to the mix of six? Gossip Cop investigates this claim that seems to circulate at least a few times a year. Ange’s Adopting Again According […]

 by Michelle Tierney
Prince Charles smiling in a suit Royals Prince Charles Moving Out After Fighting With Camilla Parker Bowles?

Has Prince Charles moved out of his and Camilla Parker Bowles‘ home? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop can clear things up. Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles Living Separate Lives? A recent edition of Woman’s Day claimed that Prince Charles and Parker Bowles had hit hard times. The article alleges that Prince […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Prince Philip Dead At 99 After Health Problems Earlier This Year

Prince Philip waving
(Getty Images)

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, and the husband of Queen Elizabeth since 1947 has died today at age 99.

Prince Philip was born in Greece on June 10th, 1921 into the House of Glücksburg, the ruling house of Denmark. He was also a prince of Greece due to his linage. After marrying then-Princess Elizabeth after World War II, he renounced all his titles outside of Great Britain and for decades served the crown and his wife and fathered four children, Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward.

Health Issues In 2021

Earlier this year, Prince Philip spent a month in the hospital due to a heart condition and other health problems. This morning, Buckingham Palace announced on Twitter that the duke peacefully passed away this morning at Windsor Castle, where he has been quarantining with Queen Elizabeth.

Gossip Cop will continue to update this story as plans are announced for a funeral, which will likely happen at St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle, but due to the lockdown, it’s unclear how large the funeral will be.

