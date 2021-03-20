Prince Philip Begging Queen Elizabeth For Forgiveness From Death Bed?

Prince Philip lay bedridden with guilt and shame over multiple infidelities, gambling and lies according to a tabloid report back in January. It says the 99-year-old broke down in tears to Queen Elizabeth and even revealed what he knows about the beloved Princess Diana’s death. Gossip Cop further examined the story to uncover the truth.

Philip’s Speculated Infidelity

Earlier this year, Star published a story claiming the revered WWII veteran and father of four needed to unburden himself from the shame of his lifetime affairs to his beloved wife, the queen. A source asserts, “Being bedridden at Windsor Castle with Elizabeth by his side intensified the guilt. It hit home that the clock is ticking, he knows it’s now or never.”

Known for his rakish personality, dashing style and risque wit, he is rumored to have been unfaithful to his wife on multiple occasions. “They’ve dealt with marital infidelity,” says their source, “like most aristocrats, she kept a stiff upper lip and didn’t ask many questions.”

Most notably, the prince is linked in the article with his longtime friend and blonde bombshell, Penny Romsey. Many have scrutinized their relationship as more than friends with one source claiming, “I know that Philip told Elizabeth that he and Penny were just ‘good pals,’ but apparently she always had an inkling that there was more to it.” The idea that at times the queen and her husband led completely separate lives only heightens the insinuations, though, Romsey is only one of a dozen he’s been linked to, according to the report.

Making Amends For Other Shortcomings Too

Admittedly, Prince Philip isn’t only concerned with making amends for his affairs. Recently, he’s even apologized to his grandson, Prince William, for not being more supportive when Diana tragically died over two decades ago. “William paid Philip a visit to say his final goodbye and it was during the emotional farewell that he gave him a heartfelt apology for not being there for him enough.”

Also known as an avid gambler, a vice he supposedly inherited from his father, a source asserts, “The apple didn’t fall far from the tree. Philip gambled on his marriage!”

Duke of Edinburgh Discharged From Hospital in February

Quite quickly Gossip Cop discovered the 99-year-old royal was first admitted to the hospital in mid-February. According to a CNN article posted two days ago, “The Duke of Edinburgh discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital following heart surgery and has returned to Windsor Castle in good spirits.” It’s peculiar, then, that Star communicated this story a month before he disclosed feeling ill.

The palace confirmed that his hospital admission was not an emergency or related to Covid-19. So, he clearly did not die in the castle in January, as this story implies we was going to, and he appears to be on the mend after his actual February stay in the hospital. His recent trip to the hospital came a month AFTER the tabloids published this phony report about a “deathbed confession.” Either way, the 99-year-old’s health is on the mend.

Tabloids Exploiting Royals Old Ages

Just last December Gossip Cop busted another tabloid story claiming Queen Elizabeth was given only months to live. The headlines screamed she was harboring a tragic secret, not so unlike this story. Because of their old age, it’s quite plausible they’d suffer medical complications, but neither are spilling secrets on their deathbeds.

