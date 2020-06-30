Prince Harry Fled Los Angeles Without Meghan Markle?

Hang on, how can this “insider” claim to know that the royals “with Harry was back for good” when earlier in the story all they could report on was rumors? As usual with these ridiculous Sussex stories, there’s a lot for Gossip Cop to unpack here. Besides the fact that this “insider” is clearly either lying or doesn’t exist, there’s this photo of Prince Harry supposedly back in the UK. Looking at the photo, the fact that the duke is pictured wearing a winter jacket and hat should be an immediate red flag – it’s June, people. That photo was in fact taken in January, when Prince Harry arrived in Canada to join Markle and officially kick off his life away from the royal family.