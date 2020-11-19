Prince Harry's Remembrance Day Tribute To Soldiers Called 'Distasteful'

We're not surprised that Piers Morgan objected to the prince's wishes to honor his friends and peers that have died, nor are we shocked to see that Heat is so keen on the criticism the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received. The tabloid may have let in a few polite comments in this latest piece about the royals, but we saw no such sympathy from it when it published an allegation about Markle and her husband raging at Prince William earlier this month. Before that, it tried to imply that Markle and Prince Harry were actually chasing fame when they invited the Clooneys to their wedding.