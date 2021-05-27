Prince Harry’s Relationship With Prince Charles ‘Ruined’ By ‘The Crown’?

Did the Netflix series The Crown destroy the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince Charles? One story says Prince Harry completely changed how he viewed his father after watching the series. Gossip Cop investigates.

The Fourth Season Is Final Straw

According to New Idea, Prince Charles was so humanized by The Crown that it caused Prince Harry to have a breakthrough. The show depicts Prince Charles a stunted man who had a traumatic upbringing at the boarding school Gordonstoun. While the show is largely fictional, it still apparently opened Prince Harry’s eyes.

In a recent podcast appearance, Prince Harry opened up about how he sees his father. He said, “I never saw my dad’s childhood suffering… then suddenly I started to piece it together.” This made him realize that “he’s treating me the way he was treated.” The story concludes with a source saying, “Harry won’t admit it, but he was fixated on The Crown and believed a lot of it to be fact.”

Prince Harry ‘Won’t Admit It’

Sit with that phrase for just a minute: Prince Harry “won’t admit” that The Crown affected him. The tabloid is trying to get you to read between the lines of a quote, but it just inadvertently confirmed that Prince Harry never said this. If Prince Harry “won’t admit” to watching the Netflix series, then how in blazes could this story possibly true? That last sentence alone proves that this whole story is outright speculation.

This story expects us to believe that Prince Harry, a 36-year-old veteran and father of (soon to be) two, doesn’t understand that a TV show isn’t a documentary. It’s common knowledge at this point that The Crown takes liberties for the sake of storytelling, as most dramatized shows do. Do you know who would know this? Someone who is literally in the royal family and has interacted extensively with many of the principal characters.

Bait-And-Switch

The headline of this story says The Crown “ruined Harry’s relationship with Charles.” The story itself is about Prince Harry having an epiphany of sorts about his father, but it never says anything was ruined by the show. This is yet another bait-and-switch story that promises a more salacious tale than it delivers.

Gossip Cop recently debunked a New Idea story about Prince Harry purposefully dethroning his father in a revenge plot. That was yet another bait-and-switch, as the story could not provide a single detail about the Sussex plot. We also busted its story about Prince Charles flying to America in the name of stripping his son of titles since he never touched down in the United States.

We also debunked the convoluted story about Prince William being named the new Prince of Wales. That can’t really happen until Prince Charles becomes king. All of these stories just prove how little New Idea really knows about the royal family. Prince Harry understands how television works, so this story is just silly.

