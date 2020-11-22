Prince Harry's Recent Photoshoot Meant To Send A Message To The Royal Family?

Despite the magazine's insistence that things are melting down between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, the far more reliable People reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just happily offered up Frogmore Cottage to his cousin, Princess Eugenie, who is pregnant with her first child. So much for "sending a message," unless that message was that they still care about their family despite any recent disagreements. It makes far more sense for a veteran who saw friends and fellow soldiers die to want to honor the fallen than for anything this tabloid says.