Prince Harry’s New Job Is Right Up His Alley

Prince Harry has just taken another massive step to becoming independent of the British Royal Family. The Duke of Sussex recently confirmed that he’d accepted a new job at one of Silicon Valley’s newest tech startups. With the company’s focus on one of Prince Harry’s greatest passions, it’s no wonder that the royal renegade chose to sign on.

Since he’s no longer a working member of the royal family, Prince Harry and his family no longer receive financial support from the British monarchy. As a result, and as he admitted in his interview with Oprah Winfrey, the red-haired prince has been seeking employment and his long job search has finally come to an end.

Prince Harry is now the chief impact officer for a new Silicon Valley tech startup by the name of BetterUp Inc, which is described by the Wall Street Journal as a “fast-growing coaching and mental health firm.” Prince Harry has long advocated for mental health support for those in need, making this latest venture a perfect fit for him.

Prince Harry’s Proud Of His New Job

“I intend to help create impact in people’s lives,” Prince Harry explained in an emailed response to the outlet’s questions. “Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-around better life.”

He’s even sampled some of his new company’s services, and he apparently found the experience to be a positive one. “I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable,” he gushed to the WSJ. The prince has clearly found an admirable new profession to match his new path in life.

