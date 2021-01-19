Prince Harry Writing Princess Diana Tell-All Book?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new charitable organization, Archewell, launched its website a couple of weeks ago. The homepage features a very touching photo of the young prince sitting on his late mother's shoulders. Princess Diana continues to be a guiding light in the Duke of Sussex’s life and now, according to a new report, Prince Harry has also written a “tell-all” book about his relationship with her.
“I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother” are the first words that appear on the website, reflecting both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to New Idea, it’s the use of a photo of Princess Diana that has “raised palace eyebrows” in the wake of the launch. Of course, whenever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make real news, the gossip media is sure to follow with idle speculation and falsehoods.
The outlet, citing a blogger called “Harry Markle,” claims the photo is just the beginning. The anonymous blogger writes, that the prince “has written a book – via a ghostwriter of course – on the ‘truth’ behind Diana, which ties in with the Archewell theme of playing the dead Diana card.” The blogger says that the book will be published by an American publisher, “so it’s unknown if Buckingham Palace is even aware of it.”
Let’s just call this what it is, a baseless, rude attack on the duke by an anonymous blogger that almost certainly has no insight. One look at the blog tells us all we need to know. It’s just another example of the kind of vitriol the gossip media spews at Prince Harry and Markle. While Prince Harry obviously meant to honor his mother and her legacy both on him and the world, the cheap blog attacks it as “playing the dead Diana theme,” as if Prince Harry is just some monster who would use his mother for publicity. It’s frankly just gross. As such, it’s impossible to take this blog or the tabloid reporting on the post, seriously.
New Idea has an especially tacky history of covering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Gossip Cop calls the publication out almost weekly for tawdry – and false – rumors and claims just like the ones in this story. It seems there is no depth the magazine is unwilling to go to trash the duke and duchess. It especially seems to have a problem with Prince Harry’s new projects.
Two weeks ago, it was a baseless claim that Prince William was suing his brother over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new podcast on Spotify. Like this piece, the tabloid speculates that Prince Harry would use the podcast to trash the royal family – something the price has directly said is not his plan. Gossip Cop debunked that claim, there is no “$48 million” lawsuit from the heir to the British throne.
Just over a month ago, the very same tabloid alleged on its cover that Prince Harry was headed to rehab or a “health retreat” because of the supposed pressure he’d been under. Of course, he was never headed to rehab, and he’s not in need of a retreat, as Gossip Cop reported. Nothing printed in this magazine should ever be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
