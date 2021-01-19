Prince Harry Writing Princess Diana Tell-All Book?

Another Tasteless Report On Prince Harry

Let’s just call this what it is, a baseless, rude attack on the duke by an anonymous blogger that almost certainly has no insight. One look at the blog tells us all we need to know. It’s just another example of the kind of vitriol the gossip media spews at Prince Harry and Markle. While Prince Harry obviously meant to honor his mother and her legacy both on him and the world, the cheap blog attacks it as “playing the dead Diana theme,” as if Prince Harry is just some monster who would use his mother for publicity. It’s frankly just gross. As such, it’s impossible to take this blog or the tabloid reporting on the post, seriously.