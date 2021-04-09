Prince Harry Wants To Be A Stay-At-Home Dad While Meghan Markle Works?

In a February story that rang, “From His Royal Highness to Mr. Mom!” one tabloid suggested that Prince Harry was keen to let wife Meghan Markle go back to work while he stayed home full time with their son, Archie. Gossip Cop explored these claims and reports back with the truth.

Prince Harry On Dad Duty

The infamous tabloid OK! reported that Prince Harry was, of course, ecstatic when his son Archie was born in May of 2019 and goes on to say that he’s so gaga about life with his boy that he wants to be a stay-at-home dad while Markle returns to work. A supposed friend of Prince Harry’s claimed, “Harry is 100 percent involved in raising Archie. He is there for changing diapers, bath time, and reading goodnight stories.” The outlet makes it seem like these are extraordinary duties that wouldn’t allow time for other professional work when many people, including celebs and royals, do both.

The story further purports that although Prince Harry and Markle inked a megawatt, multi-year deal with Netflix in September of 2020 to produce inspirational dramas, documentaries, and children’s programs, friends of the couple can absolutely see Markle acting and producing while dad stays at home as the primary caregiver. “He’s never been happier,” another supposed pal gushes! Finally, a third friend exclaims, “Some royals may look down on Harry’s devotion to Archie, but he doesn’t care.”

Prince Harry Is A Father And A Professional

Based on the adorable picture featured in the article, it’s easy to see why Prince Harry would want to devote his entirety to son Archie. However, this is simply not the case. All of the report’s evidence is based on alleged quotes and thoughts of friends. First of all, true friends of the royals have undoubtedly been warned not to provide any insight into matters of their personal or professional lives, if they even know anything at all. Secondly, the provided quotes are extremely general and vague. The tabloid couldn’t have sounded more unconvincing.

Secondly, the story correctly mentioned that the couple already signed a major deal with Netflix, and that will undoubtedly require a lot of his time. This certainly doesn’t mean he can’t also contribute to dad duties, but that won’t be his sole purpose. Plus, the article insinuates that the Duke of Sussex had little interest in any type of work since Archie was born almost two years ago, but that’s blatantly false. While he and Markle formally stepped back from royal duties, Prince Harry had been working on various ventures such as crafting documentaries and other charitable work like visiting a preschool to help plant a new garden.

Finally, a couple weeks ago NBC revealed that the self-exiled Brit is joining the American workforce as the chief impact officer at BetterUp Inc. in San Francisco. This health tech company, which was founded in 2013, offers professional and mental health coaching, and in a blog post for the company, Prince Harry wrote, “I am really excited to be joining the BetterUp team and community! Thanks for having me.” BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux, who co-wrote the blog, also said, “As a true citizen of the world, he has dedicated his life’s work to bringing attention to the diverse needs of people everywhere and advocating for mental health initiatives.” While it’s still fuzzy whether this new job will be full time considering he and Markle also run a charitable foundation and signed deals with Netflix and Spotify, it’s crystal clear that “dad” won’t be the only title he boasts.

Tabloid Tall Tales

The tabloids run wild with royal stories because they know how many follow the lives of these queens, princes, and duchesses. They’re not afraid to print headlines with little basis even if many other reputable sources can prove otherwise. Though, this sure makes it easy for Gossip Cop to reveal the truth. Every outlandish story has been attempted, from Prince Harry suffering a mental breakdown in Canada to begging the queen to let him return to England despite him publicly sharing how the British media harmed his mental health and gnawed away at his desire to continue with royal duties. Bottom line: Prince Harry can be an involved dad and pursue many additional work ventures too, which is blatantly obvious based on his recent endeavors.

More News From Gossip Cop

Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds

Prince Harry ‘Begging’ Family To Return Home?

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner ‘Reunite’ And Say They’re ‘A Family Again’?

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?