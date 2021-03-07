Prince Harry Unhappy In Marriage To Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are subjected to more tabloid scrutiny than nearly any other couple. Despite the fact that the two are obviously still in love and now get to raise a family on their own terms, tabloids love printing stories about how their relationship is failing. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has busted about the Sussexes having an unhappy marriage.

‘Pathetic’ Prince Harry Trapped In Marriage

The National Enquirer attacked the “diva duchess” Meghan Markle for “trapping” Prince Harry in a “nightmare marriage he can’t escape.” The evil Markle had “wrecked” prince Harry’s friendships, and broke “his grandmother’s Queen Elizabeth’s heart.” It’s impossible to rake such hateful stories like this seriously. This story was an unending stream of insults and vile sentiments that attacked Prince Harry. This story relied on an exhausted trope of Prince Harry being “henpecked” and added nothing new to that preposterous narrative.

Prince Harry Becomes Markle’s Personal Assistant’

OK! stepped up the insulting coverage in its story entitled “Meghan To Harry: I’m The Boss.” Markle had “essentially relegated her husband to the role of personal assistant.” Prince Harry was “at her beck and call from dawn till dusk.” The tabloid’s evidence was Prince Harry being “spotted on a lunch run.” Literally, the only evidence was a lunch run. Apparently buying food for your family is the same as being “whipped.” This inane story claimed to have unprecedented insight into the Sussexes marriage, but Gossip Cop knows better than to believe a story as openly insulting as this.

‘It’s All Over’

New Idea ran a cover story saying “it’s all over” beside a torn photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In a blatant bait and switch, the story was actually about how the relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family is over. The Sussexes “have blown the pretense that they would support the monarchy when they moved to North America,” but the tabloid said nothing at all about their actual relationship. The Sussexes announced they were expecting a new baby the same week this story came out, so the tabloid looked wicked clueless. This story was as wrong as wrong gets.

Baby Saves The Marriage?

The cover story of the National Enquirer said Markle’s pregnancy had saved the marriage. Markle was “plotting to use her pregnancy to settle old scores with her royal in-laws.” The Suits star “used the new baby promise as a cunning ploy to save her marriage.” It even implied that the Sussexes were doing their interview with Oprah Winfrey while Prince Philip was in the hospital just to rub “salt in the royal wound.”

Just about every claim in this story was exaggerated to make Markle look “hellbent on causing the monarchy pain and embarrassment.” Buckingham Palace released a statement saying Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth “are delighted and wish them well” with their second child. The baby didn’t save the marriage as the marriage was already strong to begin with. This story is completely false. All these allegations are false.

