Prince Harry Turning To Liza Minnelli To Get Settled In Los Angeles?

It seems very likely that Prince Harry is having trouble adjusting to the move, as anyone moving to a new country would, particularly in the midst of a global pandemic. And it’s true that Minnelli and Princess Diana were famously friends. All that being said, though, Gossip Cop looked into this story and found it to still be made up. Minnelli herself shot down the story in post to her official Facebook page just a couple days ago. “While I wish them well, I have never met Prince Harry and Meghan,” she wrote. “Any statement to the contrary is a complete fabrication.” There you have it — we couldn’t have said it better ourselves.