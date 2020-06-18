Prince Harry Turning To Liza Minnelli To Get Settled In Los Angeles?

Is Prince Harry turning to Liza Minnelli for help navigating life in Los Angeles? A tabloid this week has published an article pushing that very rumor. Gossip Cop investigated the story.
This week, the Sun is claiming that Minelli is helping her alleged friend “find his feet” in his new city. “Harry has found the transition from the UK to LA very challenging at times, and lockdown hasn’t helped him establish himself yet,” a supposed “friend” tells the outlet. “Liza reached out because she was close to Diana and offered her support.” Since Meghan Markle also comes from the acting world, the unnamed source says, "It’s been great for the three of them.”
It seems very likely that Prince Harry is having trouble adjusting to the move, as anyone moving to a new country would, particularly in the midst of a global pandemic. And it’s true that Minnelli and Princess Diana were famously friends. All that being said, though, Gossip Cop looked into this story and found it to still be made up. Minnelli herself shot down the story in post to her official Facebook page just a couple days ago. “While I wish them well, I have never met Prince Harry and Meghan,” she wrote. “Any statement to the contrary is a complete fabrication.” There you have it — we couldn’t have said it better ourselves.
As one of the tabloids that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially cut off all contact with, it’s not surprising that the Sun isn’t particularly interested in getting the story right. But every magazine at the supermarket checkout has had its share of fun with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
In February, shortly after they announced they’d be stepping back from royal duties, the Globe ran a story alleging that Prince William told his brother that he was “dead to him.” As one supposed source said, “With Queen Elizabeth essentially kicking Harry and Meghan out of the family,” the apparently obvious “resentment between the princes and their wives has totally shattered the once-loving relationship.” As Gossip Cop pointed out, the queen did not kick Prince Harry out of the family. Furthermore, the brothers repeatedly expressed their support for one another amid constant rumors imagining a rift growing between them.
Just last week, Gossip Cop busted Star for claiming that Prince Harry would be doing a tell-all interview in which he would supposedly open up about his mother and his own mental health issues. In reality, the documentary the tabloid referred to is a planned television series about mental health that the Duke of Sussex has been developing with Oprah Winfrey. The story was another entirely made-up lie.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.