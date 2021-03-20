Prince Harry ‘Trapped’ And ‘Brainwashed’ By Meghan Markle?

Is Prince Harry brainwashed by Meghan Markle? One tabloid reports that he’s trapped in hell. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Harry’s Private Hell’

According to the Globe, Prince Harry is being held hostage in his home after being brainwashed by Meghan Markle. Markle has cruelly used the death of Princess Diana as a way of keeping the Duke of Sussex under her control. A source says “she blatantly used the tragic life and death of his mother, Princess Diana, to convince him history was repeating itself and she was targeted by royals hellbent on destroying her, too.”

It was Markle’s who, according to an insider, “talked him into believing escaping Britain was the only way to save her life.” Instead of Markle being trapped in Britain, Prince Harry is trapped in, as a source puts it, “another life he hates – a stranger in a strange land with no friends and no place to turn for comfort.”

Prince Harry Has Friends

Gossip Cop is going to cut this story off right here. The hatred of Markle is oozing out of every sentence of this story. This is the same tabloid that accused Markle of staging her miscarriage, so none of this comes as a surprise. This is exactly the kind of media coverage that led to the Sussexes leaving for the United States in the first place.

We feel stupid for having to write this, but Prince Harry is not brainwashed. Nor is he alone in California. He was literally just on the Late Late Show with his friend and wedding guest James Corden. In fact, most of the royal couple’s Hollywood friends, like Elton John and George Clooney, knew Prince Harry well before they knew Markle.

The Globe has so much hatred for the Duchess of Sussex that it would rather believe she’s an evil woman than listen to a word she says. During the sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, she and Prince Harry eloquently explained the many reasons they wanted to start their own life. This horrible and tired story willfully ignores reality so it can create a hit piece.

Other Putrid Stories

This rag has no insight into the royal family and instead relies on ancient rumors to sell magazines. It recently claimed Prince Charles is not Prince Harry’s father, a narrative that’s been regularly debunked for decades. Before that, it reported that Queen Elizabeth had removed Prince Harry from the line of succession. That is not something she has the ability to do.

We also busted its story about the Sussexes getting divorced, for that simply did not happen. You’d be hard-pressed to find a worse source for news about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There is no truth to this regressive story whatsoever.

