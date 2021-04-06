Prince Harry To Star In New Netflix Series

Months ago, Netflix struck a deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to produce content for the streaming service. After months of wild speculation by the gossip media, we finally know what the first project will be. Prince Harry will play a big part, it looks like, both behind the camera and in front.

It’s Close To Prince Harry’s Heart

The tabloids have been rampant with bogus stories about the Duke and Duchess’ plans for their content, which some stories claimed would be about Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, or some sort of takedown of the Royal Family in general. As Gossip Cop suspected, the content will be focused on important things close to the duke and duchess’ hearts, like mental health and military veterans. Indeed, the announcement today backs that up, as they will be producing a docuseries about the Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games are a worldwide event in which wounded veterans compete in various sports the same way disabled athletes compete in the Paralympics. Prince Harry smartly used the momentum of the 2012 Olympics in London to launch the games in 2014 and has been the Games’ patron ever since. The Invictus Games have been the most important patronage to the duke’s heart, as a combat veteran himself who has discussed his struggles with PTSD in the past. In fact, it’s one of the few patronages Prince Harry still holds after he and Markle split from the royal family in early 2020.

Road To The Netherlands

In a joint press release from Netflix and the Invictus Games, Prince Harry says, “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.” The 2020 Invictus Games were scheduled to take place in The Hague, but were sidelined and postponed to 2024 due to the pandemic.

The docuseries will be helmed by British documentary director Orlando von Einsiedel and produced by Joanna Natasegara. That team won the 2017 Oscar for Best Documentary (Short) for their powerful documentary The White Helmets which told the amazing story of rescue workers in Syria during the civil war, recognizable by the white hard hats they wore while caring for injured civilians. Natasegara and von Einsiedel also teamed up for another emotional film, Evelyn, focusing on von Einsiedel’s family and the aftermath of his brother’s tragic suicide, making these filmmakers a natural fit, given the goals of the Invictus Games.

Netflix did not announce when the series would be available for streaming.

