Prince Harry To Return To England Without Meghan Markle?

Another day, another story about the Sussexes. As news comes out that Prince Harry will soon fly home, one tabloid is speculating if Meghan Markle will either join him or stay home amid marital issues. Gossip Cop investigates.
The cover story of Heat says that Prince Harry “returns home, but will [Meghan Markle] join him?” Frogmore Cottage is reportedly currently preparing for the prodigal son “to return home to face his family.” Prince Harry has “been avoiding this showdown” because “he’s listening to Meghan’s advice,” sources tell the magazine. With tensions rising at home though, “it’s unclear whether Meghan will be joining him.”
The delay wasn’t totally on Markle, as the tabloid does say that “the royal family wanted to have these talks sooner” but couldn’t “with increased coronavirus restrictions.” Prince Charles and Prince William plan to ask Prince Harry to return home, but sources are clear that there “will also be some crosswords about” Markle’s “veiled comments about the royal family."
The tabloid is careful to note that the royal family would "love to feel Meghan was approachable,” but “she’s a lost cause.” The article concludes by saying this upcoming meeting was inevitable, for Prince Harry “knows he can’t run away from the royals forever.”
This is a very easy story for Gossip Cop to bust. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to return to England by the end of the year for their court case against the Mail on Sunday. Were it not for COVID-19, they would have been back already. The two will go back together, and it’s not for the reasons this tabloid says.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not “in crisis” as this tabloid claims. The two launched the website for their charity Archewell and recently recreated some engagement photos. If the tabloid knew Prince Harry was returning home, then it would know that Markle was coming with him. This story is willfully misleading and bogus.
Heat is not the only tabloid trying to create drama out of Prince Harry’s return home. Woman’s Day reported that Prince Harry was returning to England to avoid paying his taxes. In New Idea’s version of the story, Markle wasn’t joining her husband as she had moved into a hotel. Anytime the Sussexes do anything, or in this case, just plan to do anything, tabloids will invent drama when there clearly isn’t any.
There’s no mention in this story of Heat’s previous report that Markle and Prince Harry had burned the last bridge with the royal family. The Sussexes haven’t ceased philanthropic efforts on behalf of the royal family, so many bridges still remain. The tabloid also reported that a Hollywood vow renewal was coming soon, but that simply never happened.
There’s also no mention of the “final betrayal,” a story from last month where Heat accused Prince Harry and Markle of “disrespecting Princess Diana’s memory.” A rumored Princess Diana documentary made the royal family was absolutely livid in that story, but apparently, it’s a total nonissue now? Heat needs to get its stories straight on where the Sussexes stand with the rest of the royals.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.