Royals

Prince Harry To Counseling, Prince William And Kate Middleton Defying Lockdown, And More Royal Gossip

Prince Harry in a tuxedo smiling with Meghan Markle in a black dress
(Cubankite/Shutterstock.com)

'Henpecked' Prince Harry Wants Meghan Markle In Couple Counseling?

The National Enquirer reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are squabbling so much that they need couples counseling or else. According to insiders, the move to the United States and massive gulf between Prince Harry and the royal family have taken a serious toll on him. We looked into the claims here.

Cover of In Touch reading Princess Kate Saves Christmas
(In Touch)

Prince William, Kate Middleton Planning To ‘Defy Lockdown’ And Spend Christmas With The Queen?

In Touch published a shocking cover story this week that says Prince William and Kate Middleton are refusing to let Queen Elizabeth celebrate Christmas alone and are planning to defy lockdown recommendations to do so, albeit with some safety measures in place. "Kate plans to handle everything herself, including making the traditional roast. No staff is no problem for Kate. She wants to do it all and can," a source says. Here's what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are up to this holiday.

Cover of New Idea with text saying Meghan On The Run
(New Idea)

Report: Meghan Markle 'Walked Out' On Prince Harry

There's a lot of talk about the precarious state of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship, and New Idea says that the couple is actually far past the point of counseling being able to save their relationship. Finances and business arrangements are providing some friction for the couple, with one massive argument seeing Markle driving off alone and leaving her husband behind. Here's what's going on with the two.

Queen Elizabeth in a yellow outfit smiling with Prince Phillip in a red uniform
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Queen Elizabeth Planning To Retire In Four Months?

There was also the recent anniversary of the surprising report that said Queen Elizabeth was coming to terms with her increasing age and, given the incredible amounts of drama surrounding the royal family with Prince Harry stepping down as a senior member and Prince Andrew's ties with Jeffrey Epstein, realized it was all a bit much. As a result, palace source said she was plotting out her retirement from the monarchy. We looked back at the rumor and checked up on Her Majesty's health.

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

