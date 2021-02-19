Prince Harry To Be ‘Stay At Home Dad’ So Meghan Markle Can Pursue Her Political Ambitions?

Is Prince Harry going to stay home with baby Archie so Meghan Markle can network with politicians? Gossip Cop investigates.

According to Woman’s Day, “Prince Harry is putting in more father-son time as Meghan’s political ambitions grow.” The Sussexes “have decided he’ll be the stay-at-home dad to Archie.” A source says while both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “names are signed on the dotted line of the Netflix and Spotify… everyone knows who the creative force behind their content is.” Prince Harry is still “happy just to do a few fun things for publicity,” but he’s otherwise content to let “[Meghan go] off to work.”

Markle is “pushing for important meetings with politicians” like California governor Gavin Newsom, “which keeps her a lot busier than Harry is.” Prince Harry is “really enjoying doing a lot of the parenting.” The article concludes by saying “he’s worked hard as a royal and a military man since he was a teen, so this is a nice new pace of life.”

It’s bizarre to see a story about people staying at home in 2021 without mentioning the elephant in the room. COVID-19 makes this story impossible, as both Markle and Prince Harry are currently staying home and raising baby Archie together. This story, while it has a more upbeat tone than other hit pieces, is just another tabloid attempt to make dotting father Prince Harry out to be a henpecked and helpless husband.

This story came out at an inopportune time for the publications as well. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just announced that they’re expecting another baby. This means inevitably that Markle will be spending a great deal of time at home, likely with her husband beside her. Bearing this pregnancy in mind, it’s safe to say the depiction of this relationship is completely false.

Gossip Cop busted this tabloid when it claimed Markle was threatening the royal family with a Princess Diana documentary, which was totally made-up. It also said the two were breaking up last year and that Markle was “hiding” in Canada. They obviously did not break up.

A few months ago Woman’s Day claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their worst fight ever, and a few months later claimed the Sussexes were “broke and desperate.” That story was especially unbelievable, for the two have been landing very high-profile contracts with various media companies. This couple is simply an easy target, and this tabloid has no qualms with inventing stories. COVID-19 has destroyed the conventions of work, so this stay-at-home dad story is false.

