Gossipcop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

side by side photos of John Goodman and Wendy Williams News John Goodman’s Health Crisis, Wendy Williams’ Breakdown, And More Gossip From This Week

This week has seen a number of stories about health scares and worried friends. Here's what you might have missed so far.

by Griffin Matis
Kourtney Kardashian wearing a jacket, opened to reveal a skimpy bra News Kourtney Kardashian Throws Shade At Sisters In G-String Shot Of Her Own After Being Left Out

Kourtney Kardashian was noticeably absent from a sexy photo shoot involving three of her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Now Kourtney is showing her sense of humor, along with her sexy side, with a photo wearing identical SKIMS lingerie as her sisters. “Since I wasn’t invited to the sister shoot …” Kourtney […]

 by Hugh Scott
screenshot of Michelle Obama smiling at the DNCC Celebrities Michelle Obama Getting ‘$1 Million Makeover’ To Save Marriage?

Is Michelle Obama getting a $1 million makeover to make Barack Obama drool? Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. ‘Michelle’s Million-Buck Makeover!’ According to the National Enquirer, “starstruck Michelle Obama is splurging on a million-dollar head-to-toe makeover… in a bid to conquer Tinseltown and spice up her marriage.” A source says, “Michelle is getting this spruce-up […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Satchel Lee, Jackson Lee, and Spike Lee at a screen of "BlacKkKlansman" Celebrities Spike Lee’s Kids, Satchel And Jackson, Make History As 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Get details on 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors Satchel And Jackson Lee—children of Spike Lee.

 by Deb Taylor
Royals

Prince Harry To Be ‘Stay At Home Dad’ So Meghan Markle Can Pursue Her Political Ambitions?

M
Matthew Radulski
4:00 am, February 19, 2021
Prince Harry in a suit, holding hands with Meghan Markle, wearing a green dress.
(Getty Images)

Is Prince Harry going to stay home with baby Archie so Meghan Markle can network with politicians? Gossip Cop investigates.

According to Woman’s Day, “Prince Harry is putting in more father-son time as Meghan’s political ambitions grow.” The Sussexes “have decided he’ll be the stay-at-home dad to Archie.” A source says while both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “names are signed on the dotted line of the Netflix and Spotify… everyone knows who the creative force behind their content is.” Prince Harry is still “happy just to do a few fun things for publicity,” but he’s otherwise content to let “[Meghan go] off to work.”

Markle is “pushing for important meetings with politicians” like California governor Gavin Newsom, “which keeps her a lot busier than Harry is.” Prince Harry is “really enjoying doing a lot of the parenting.” The article concludes by saying “he’s worked hard as a royal and a military man since he was a teen, so this is a nice new pace of life.”

It’s bizarre to see a story about people staying at home in 2021 without mentioning the elephant in the room. COVID-19 makes this story impossible, as both Markle and Prince Harry are currently staying home and raising baby Archie together. This story, while it has a more upbeat tone than other hit pieces, is just another tabloid attempt to make dotting father Prince Harry out to be a henpecked and helpless husband.

This story came out at an inopportune time for the publications as well. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just announced that they’re expecting another baby. This means inevitably that Markle will be spending a great deal of time at home, likely with her husband beside her. Bearing this pregnancy in mind, it’s safe to say the depiction of this relationship is completely false.

Gossip Cop busted this tabloid when it claimed Markle was threatening the royal family with a  Princess Diana documentary, which was totally made-up. It also said the two were breaking up last year and that Markle was “hiding” in Canada. They obviously did not break up.

A few months ago Woman’s Day claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their worst fight ever, and a few months later claimed the Sussexes were “broke and desperate.” That story was especially unbelievable, for the two have been landing very high-profile contracts with various media companies. This couple is simply an easy target, and this tabloid has no qualms with inventing stories. COVID-19 has destroyed the conventions of work, so this stay-at-home dad story is false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Lori Loughlin Now Divorcing Mossimo Giannulli Over College Admission Scandal?

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Wendy Williams Needs ‘Emergency Psychological Care?’

Dolly Parton’s Husband Has ‘Months’ To Live?

John Goodman ‘Running Out Of Time’?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.