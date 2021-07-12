Prince Harry ‘Tearing His Hair Out’ Over ‘Raging Family Feud,’ Meghan Markle ‘Pressuring’ Him To Get Hair Transplant?

Is Meghan Markle urging Prince Harry to get a hair transplant before stress makes him go completely bald? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Prince Harry’s Bald Patch ‘Doubled In Size’ Since California Move?

The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports that Prince Harry’s famous red hair is “disappearing fast” since he moved to the United States. Experts tell the tabloid that Harry will be completely bald by the age of 50 if he doesn’t act now. An inside source dishes, “It looks like the stress of the raging family feud has got Harry tearing his hair out! His bald patch has doubled in size — and is growing!” A UK cosmetic surgeon that has never treated the duke explains that while stress is a factor in hair loss, Harry and Prince William inherited genetic baldness from both their mother and father.

The doctor continues, “Harry’s hair loss was slower to take off but he’s catching up to William fast!” adding, “He has a growing bald patch across his crown and his hair is thinning towards the front. It’s too late for William but not for Harry. He needs to act now before it’s too late.” The outlet asserts that Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, is pressuring him to address his hair loss. An inside source spills, “She’s obsessed with appearance. I’m told Harry could secretly undergo a transplant while they’re on maternity leave and out of the public eye after the birth of Archie’s sister, Lilibet!”

Image-Obsessed Meghan Markle Making Demands?

So, is Harry getting a hair transplant per Markle’s request? That doesn’t seem to be the case. While it’s true the Windsor men are more susceptible to baldness, there’s no evidence that Harry’s hair loss is stress related. Furthermore, it’s obvious the tabloid is far more concerned with Harry’s hair than anyone in his life. For most of the report, the tabloid is panicking about Harry’s bald spot, insisting he needs to get hair transplants. Then the tabloid does a complete turn and judges Markle for wanting Harry to address his hair loss.

Here’s the deal: Harry is free to do what he wants. There’s no shame in going bald, and there’s no shame in getting hair transplants. That being said, there’s no evidence that Harry has any plans related to his hair loss at all. Aside from the testimonies of unnamed sources and unrelated cosmetic surgeons, the tabloid provides nothing to back up its claims. This was a poorly veiled attempt to both shame Prince Harry and cast Meghan Markle in an unflattering light.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer has spread unflattering rumors about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Not long ago, the tabloid published a lengthy piece that effectively blamed the duke and duchess for the British Monarchy falling into “crisis.” Then, the outlet claimed Markle was stopping Harry from reuniting with his family because she doesn’t like Kate Middleton. And more recently, the publication alleged Queen Elizabeth was “knifed in the back” by Harry. Clearly, the tabloid is not a credible source when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

