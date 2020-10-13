Prince Harry 'Snubbing' Royal Family For Christmas?

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties behind, tabloids have had him at odds with his royal family. One report now claims he is abandoning Prince Charles in favor of his "new father," music producer David Foster. Prince Harry not returning home for Christmas is the proof that he’s left his family behind. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, Prince Harry has a “new Hollywood dad” and is leaving a “deeply hurt” Prince Charles by the wayside. Prince Charles was hopeful that his son would “come home to Sandringham for Christmas” after his son skipped Christmas last year, but Prince Harry will instead spend Christmas with Foster, his new “father figure.”
Prince Harry does this with malice in his heart, as “Charles knows what this means, and it hurts.” The tabloid says “it’s clear to one and all that Harry no longer sees the royals as his family.” Rather than travel to the UK, “it’s believed the Sussexes are hosting a Christmas extravaganza at their” new home in Montecito, which will pointedly not feature any other royals.
Gossip Cop is calling this story bogus for two big reasons. First, the annual Sandringham Christmas celebration is currently up in the air due to COVID-19 and may not happen at all. Second, Prince Harry isn’t done with his family at all, as it looks like he’ll return to the UK before the year’s end.
It’s worth noting as well that Prince Harry still works for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. New Idea knows this because it used a charity Zoom call as evidence that the Sussexes were struggling. A body language expert made all manner of bogus claims in that story. The Sussexes aren’t struggling, nor has Prince Harry renounced his family in favor of Foster.
The tabloid throws Foster's name out as Prince Harry's new father because Foster's wife, American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee, told Access that the two are "like father and son." She never said this came at the expense of Prince Charles, nor did she say this is how Prince Harry feels. This is a comment from McPhee, not Prince Harry, and cannot be used as evidence that Prince Harry is shirking his entire family.
New Idea ferociously attacks Markle and Prince Harry on a regular basis. It has claimed, on more than one occasion, that Prince Harry was leaving for the UK without Markle. It also reported that Prince Harry was missing and that the two would break-up.
This tabloid oscillates between ripping Prince Harry from his wife and his family. The truth, that he’s on good terms with his family and loves his wife, isn’t really dramatic at all. There’s no consistency in this tabloid’s stories because they are not true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.