Prince Harry Snubbed Prince Charles By Not Wishing Him A Happy Birthday?

Let’s Hear Markle Explain Why She’s Not Online

In an interview with Fortune, Markle opened up about why she left social media. She said, “for my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time.” She added that the old Sussex royal account “wasn’t managed by us—that was a whole team.” This line also shows that the birthday wishes extended from the queen or the Cambridges were likely posted by their respective social media teams. Markle added that “people that have become obsessed with it,” which is a sentiment proven when an anti-Sussex blog like Naughty Gossip keeps track of who wished happy birthday to whom.