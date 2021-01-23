Prince Harry Had A 'Secret Mental Breakdown'?

Gossip Cop's Take

When this report first broke, we did note that Prince Harry has been open about his past mental health struggles, as well as acknowledged the inherent stress of constantly being in the public eye, but ultimately busted the story. The Royal family is often the target of false rumors, especially Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The relentless false headlines became so much that the pair have filed a number of lawsuits for such issues as libel claims and breach of privacy, some they have won while others are continuing to make their way through the courts.