Prince Harry Had A 'Secret Mental Breakdown'?

Did Prince Harry suffer a complete breakdown due to the enormous stress he is facing dealing with the royal family and keeping his wife Meghan Markle happy? Gossip Cop investigated when this report first surfaced a year ago, and is looking back today to analyze if our initial findings were correct.
According to the Globe, Prince Harry “suffered a shocking mental breakdown” because of his “diva wife.” The Duke of Sussex “feared she'd leave him - and take [their baby] Archie with her,” which triggered a “terrible nervous breakdown.” Markle apparently “demanded Harry pull the trigger on their secret plan to quit the royals.”
Their supposed source went on making claims about weeks of therapy Prince Harry allegedly needed as Meghan was "calling all the shots," and being his "strong-willed American wife" was becoming too much to handle.
When this report first broke, we did note that Prince Harry has been open about his past mental health struggles, as well as acknowledged the inherent stress of constantly being in the public eye, but ultimately busted the story. The Royal family is often the target of false rumors, especially Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The relentless false headlines became so much that the pair have filed a number of lawsuits for such issues as libel claims and breach of privacy, some they have won while others are continuing to make their way through the courts.
And it appears our ruling at the time was the correct one. Since this false report broke, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States, purchased a new home in California and have started working on a number of projects together, such as a documentary deal with Netflix, releasing a podcast, as well as launching a website to house their nonprofit foundation. This all sounds like one happy, unified couple who are working well together.
As for his mental health, Prince Harry never had any breakdown like the one Globe made-up. He has worked for years as an advocate for mental health awareness, which will be the subject of his docuseries with Oprah Winfrey that is set to debut later this year.
The coverage of the Sussexes from this tabloid has been both bogus and actively malicious. It claimed Markle staged her miscarriage for publicity. It took a tremendous amount of courage for Markle to speak out about that tragedy, and this tabloid, bereft of empathy, only saw a chance to exploit her story for profit.
Clearly, this tabloid doesn’t intend to tell the real story, for it constantly would rather report inflammatory tall tales. It claimed Markle had given Prince Harry a divorce ultimatum, which she did not. Gossip Cop also busted its story about Prince Harry fathering a love child. These sensational stories take up the front pages of this rag and are seldom mentioned again. This mental breakdown story was just one in a string of terrible stories from a terrible tabloid.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.